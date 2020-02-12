Man allegedly steals over 30 packages of meat

BURLINGTON — A Greenfield man has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft of less than or equal to $500 after allegedly stealing 30 packages of meat, 15 containers of pre-packaged deli meats, five bottles of liquor and five produce items.

Anthony Mitchem, 40, is also charged with three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 4 a Burlington Police Department officer was dispatched for a report of a shoplifting that occurred on Nov. 19 at Pick 'N Save on 1008 Milwaukee Ave. The officer spoke to a loss prevention employee who said that at around 11 a.m. a man left the store with a cart full of merchandise without paying for it. He stole 30 packages of meat including T-bones, rib eyes and roasts, five bottles of liquor including Absolut Vodka and Jack Daniels whiskey, 15 containers of pre-packaged deli meats and five packaged produce items.

Mitchem was previously found guilty for retail theft on Nov. 11 and Oct. 7 and signed a bond for both. For the Nov. 11 bond the condition included that Mitchem cannot have contact with any Pick 'N Save stores.

A status conference is set for 8:30 a.m. March 21 in the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

