MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is facing charges after allegedly stealing cookies and a sweatshirt from a woman’s vehicle, then falling asleep in the middle of the road in his own car.
John L. Roberts, 59, of the 1500 block of Augusta Street, is charged with misdemeanor counts of theft and possession of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 10 p.m. Sunday, a woman returned to her vehicle in the parking lot of O&H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., and saw Roberts rummaging through the vehicle.
Roberts allegedly took a sweatshirt and a box of cookies. He also rummaged through the woman’s glove box but did not take anything. He then drove off.
Less than an hour later, a Racine Police officer found Roberts slumped over in the driver’s seat of his car at the intersection of Maple Street and North Memorial Drive.
Roberts reportedly told the officer that he got tired and had to rest while driving home from his girlfriend’s house. The officer asked who Roberts’ girlfriend is, and Roberts responded: “Which one? I got four of them.”
In the car, the officer reportedly found the sweatshirt, cookies and 8.1 grams of marijuana. Roberts denied eating any of the cookies.
Roberts was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.
Get it together man, good lord.
