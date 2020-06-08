Man allegedly started fire behind Hot Shop Glass, charged with arson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly started a fire behind Hot Shop Glass that caused damage to the building.

Robert Pirk Jr., 44, of the 4800 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with arson of a building.

According to a criminal complaint:

Last Thursday, a Racine officer responded to the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of a fire. Two garbage cans behind Hot Shop Glass had been set on fire and it damaged an electrical box on the building and the phone service wiring. The owner of Hot Shop Glass later reported that the damage was extensive when she contacted repair services.

A neighboring business had surveillance cameras pointed in the area where the fire started. An investigator reviewed the video and received several tips from the community that the person in the video was Robert Pirk Jr. The investigator determined it was Pirk Jr. as his face was clearly seen in the video.

As of Monday morning, Pirk Jr. remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $750 cash bond, online court records show. He has a status conference set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

