Man allegedly started fire behind Hot Shop Glass, charged with arson

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly started a fire behind Hot Shop Glass that caused damage to the building.
Robert Pirk Jr., 44, of the 4800 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with arson of a building.
According to a criminal complaint:
Last Thursday, a Racine officer responded to the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of a fire. Two garbage cans behind Hot Shop Glass had been set on fire and it damaged an electrical box on the building and the phone service wiring. The owner of Hot Shop Glass later reported that the damage was extensive when she contacted repair services.
A neighboring business had surveillance cameras pointed in the area where the fire started. An investigator reviewed the video and received several tips from the community that the person in the video was Robert Pirk Jr. The investigator determined it was Pirk Jr. as his face was clearly seen in the video.
As of Monday morning, Pirk Jr. remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $750 cash bond, online court records show. He has a status conference set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: June 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mylesha L Carter
Mylesha L Carter, 2400 block of 19th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cassandra R Matovich
Cassandra R Matovich, 700 block of Eighth Street, Racine, pointing a firearm at another, possession of THC.
Robert P Pirk Jr.
Robert P Pirk Jr., 4800 block of Taylor Avenue, Mount Pleasant, arson of building.
Marvin E Gibson
Marvin E Gibson, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joel M Hartley
Joel M Hartley, White Lake, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lee T Hathaway
Lee T Hathaway, 1600 block of Richard Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Clint A Laycock
Clint A Laycock, 2300 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donte Lamont Livingston
Donte Lamont Livingston, 3600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Mario S Morales
Mario S Morales, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Mark Michael Stikel
Mark Michael Stikel, Franksville, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
