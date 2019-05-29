RACINE — Less than two months after a 61-year-old man was declared incompetent to stand trial for an alleged sexual assault, he has been charged with another sexual assault.
Larry Eugene Gillespie, who resides at a group home on the 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, has been charged with fourth-degree sexual assault after he “allegedly inappropriately touched” a nurse’s buttocks and forearm by reaching through his food slot in the Racine County Jail on Sunday, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Gillespie was taken into custody last week and was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct after he allegedly used a fork to stab a group home worker on May 23, the Racine Police Department reported. When police arrived at the group home, they reported that the owner of the home was holding Gillespie down and that the worker who he allegedly stabbed had several punctures in her forehead and needed to be treated at the hospital for her injuries.
In November 2018, Gillespie allegedly tried to kidnap a woman. He was charged with battery and attempted second-degree sexual assault after he allegedly choked a woman who was smoking a cigarette outside of a bar, Tommy’s, 1921 DeKoven Ave. During the alleged incident, Gillespie reportedly ripped the woman’s shirt open.
Charges resulting from that incident were dismissed April 8, according to online court records, after a state expert “changed (their) opinion after further review of medical records” and said that Gillespie was “not competent and cannot be restored to competency” in regards to the court case.
He returned to the adult family home, and the court said that monitoring of Gillespie would increase.
A competency hearing regarding Gillespie’s new sets of charges is scheduled for July 8.
Today's mugshots: May 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tony Lavell Chambers
Tony Lavell Chambers, 2500 block of 20th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, substantial battery, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shayne Scott Dewitt
Shayne Scott Dewitt, Neenah, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andre L. Dorsey
Andre L. Dorsey, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Michael K. Erickson
Michael K. Erickson, Waterford, obstructing an officer, repeater, operating while intoxicated.
Ronald L. Ford
Ronald L. Ford, 1700 block of Spring Place, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Brittany A. Fransen
Brittany A. Fransen, Union Grove, possession of THC.
Jay Christopher Hoppe
Jay Christopher Hoppe, Waterford, felony mistreatment of animals, disorderly conduct.
Pamela Joplin
Pamela Joplin, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Anika M. Mena
Anika M. Mena, Mount Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Frances Ann Mirro
Frances Ann Mirro, Burlington, felony bail jumping, escape.
Timothy L. Schilling
Timothy L. Schilling, Rochester, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Christy A. Bauer
Christy A. Bauer, Sturtevant, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping., disorderly conduct.
Joshua T. Flick
Joshua T. Flick, Union Grove, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Nathaniel A. Hausmann
Nathaniel A. Hausmann, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Craig J. Hemphill
Craig J. Hemphill, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Avion J. Howland-Salinas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Avion J. Howland-Salinas, 2400 block of 16th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Samantha A. Koons
Samantha A. Koons, 3300 block of Packer Drive, Racine, neglecting a child.
Guillermo J. Martinez III
Guillermo J. Martinez III, 1400 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Linda C. Minshall
Linda C. Minshall, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Justice Morgenson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Justice Morgenson, 800 block of Augusta Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
James Bryan Osborne
James Bryan Osborne, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct.
Alexis Lavelle Perry
Alexis Lavelle Perry, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct.
Anton M. Redick
Anton M. Redick, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Carlos O. Ruelas
Carlos O. Ruelas, 1700 block of Albert Street, Racine, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Laquan Lavonte Russell
Laquan Lavonte Russell, 1800 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Andrew M. Schurian
Andrew M. Schurian, 3100 block of Indian Trail, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer.
Michah Nelson Splittgerber
Michah Nelson Splittgerber, 2200 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Lovely Latrice Travis
Lovely Latrice Travis, 4600 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping.
