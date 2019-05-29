{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Less than two months after a 61-year-old man was declared incompetent to stand trial for an alleged sexual assault, he has been charged with another sexual assault.

Larry Eugene Gillespie, who resides at a group home on the 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, has been charged with fourth-degree sexual assault after he “allegedly inappropriately touched” a nurse’s buttocks and forearm by reaching through his food slot in the Racine County Jail on Sunday, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Gillespie was taken into custody last week and was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct after he allegedly used a fork to stab a group home worker on May 23, the Racine Police Department reported. When police arrived at the group home, they reported that the owner of the home was holding Gillespie down and that the worker who he allegedly stabbed had several punctures in her forehead and needed to be treated at the hospital for her injuries.

In November 2018, Gillespie allegedly tried to kidnap a woman. He was charged with battery and attempted second-degree sexual assault after he allegedly choked a woman who was smoking a cigarette outside of a bar, Tommy’s, 1921 DeKoven Ave. During the alleged incident, Gillespie reportedly ripped the woman’s shirt open.

Charges resulting from that incident were dismissed April 8, according to online court records, after a state expert “changed (their) opinion after further review of medical records” and said that Gillespie was “not competent and cannot be restored to competency” in regards to the court case.

He returned to the adult family home, and the court said that monitoring of Gillespie would increase.

A competency hearing regarding Gillespie’s new sets of charges is scheduled for July 8.

