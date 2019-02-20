MOUNT PLEASANT — A 25-year-old Racine man has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after he allegedly directed slurs at police officers were arresting him on a probation hold after he allegedly knocked over traffic cones while intoxicated.
Jordan Tyler Polack, of the 300 block of Sixth Street, allegedly said that he was not racist after directing racial slurs at an officer, but then later “stated he did, in fact, hate black people,” the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.
Records indicate that the accused has been incarcerated on nine separate occasions since September 2011.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, police were called to the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway MM after reports that a man — later identified as Polack — had been kicking traffic barrels into the roadway.
Upon approaching Polack, police reported that they smelled of alcohol and were informed that Polack was on probation and had been required not to consume alcohol as part of his probation. A preliminary breath test reportedly showed that his blood-alcohol content was .224.
Polack had been cooperative until officers began to arrest him on the probation hold. At that point Polack allegedly repeatedly voiced homophobic and racist slurs to describe the arresting officers.
He was reportedly taken to the hospital for an evidentiary blood draw, where he reportedly began crying and “calling staff names,” the criminal complaint indicated.
In 2017, Polack was convicted for criminal damage to property after damaging a door at Pepi’s Pub and Grill in Racine. Two years prior, he allegedly threatened to kill multiple people in Caledonia and was arrested while “covered in blood” after reportedly punching a glass door, according to a media report at the time.
A pre-trial conference for Polack is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. March 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Tuesday night at the County Jail.