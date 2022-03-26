Man allegedly smoked cocaine and marijuana before driving, was charged with 2nd OWI

BURLINGTON — A Beloit man allegedly smoked cocaine and marijuana before driving, was charged with his second OWI.

James C. Conner, 51, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd), operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Burlington Bypass and S. Pine Street. The driver was identified as Conner, and a Department of Transportation records check showed he had a revoked license.

In speaking with Conner, officers observed his eyes were glassy and his speech was slightly slurred. A K9 alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle and it was searched. Metal crack pipes were found under the driver’s seat and in the center console, there was a jar of marijuana, a plastic baggy corner with cocaine and a grocery bag containing eight boxes of 1000mg marijuana cartridges. Conner admitted to smoking cocaine and marijuana a few hours before the traffic stop.

Conner was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is set for May 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

