Man allegedly smoked cocaine and marijuana before driving, was charged with 2nd OWI

BURLINGTON — A Beloit man allegedly smoked cocaine and marijuana before driving, was charged with his second OWI.
James C. Conner, 51, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd), operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Burlington Bypass and S. Pine Street. The driver was identified as Conner, and a Department of Transportation records check showed he had a revoked license.
In speaking with Conner, officers observed his eyes were glassy and his speech was slightly slurred. A K9 alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle and it was searched. Metal crack pipes were found under the driver’s seat and in the center console, there was a jar of marijuana, a plastic baggy corner with cocaine and a grocery bag containing eight boxes of 1000mg marijuana cartridges. Conner admitted to smoking cocaine and marijuana a few hours before the traffic stop.
People are also reading…
Conner was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is set for May 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 25, 2022
Today's mugshots: March 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christopher R. Nelson
Christopher R. Nelson, Beloit, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Dale K. Capps
Dale K. Capps, 200 block of Lewis Street, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ruben J. Murray
Ruben J. Murray, 5800 block of Joanna Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Blaine E. Nash
Blaine E. Nash, 8700 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rahe T. Reed
Rahe T. Reed, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Giovanni L. Rivera
Giovanni L. Rivera, 2000 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.
Kevin Cisneros
Kevin Cisneros, Round Lake, Illinois, fraud on taxicab, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James C. Conner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
James C. Conner, Beloit, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Megan M. Jones
Megan M. Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas A. Mikulance
Thomas A. Mikulance, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.