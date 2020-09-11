Man allegedly slammed a car into buildings, threw glasses at people in a bar

Later that day at 8 a.m., an investigator was contacted by family members of the victim and advised that they had potentially located the vehicle that caused the accident. It was parked behind the 5500 block of Byrd Ave. and was a Ford Expedition. There was damage on the front driver’s side of the vehicle. The primary driver of the vehicle was contacted and they denied involvement. They indicated that the vehicle was operated by Snow at the time of the accident.

An investigator made contact with a person who indicated they received phone calls from Snow indicating that he was intoxicated at the time and accepted responsibility for the accident.

On July 25, an investigator met with Snow who denied knowing any parties in this matter and denied involvement in the accident.

At 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was dispatched to Rogers Bar on 1843 N. Wisconsin Ave. in reference for an assault. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who stated she was outside on the back lawn area when Snow became upset about some other girl and began throwing glasses around. One of the glasses shattered and cut her knee.

Snow as given a $2,500 cash bond for the hit-and-run incident and a $300 cash bond for the misdemeanors in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.