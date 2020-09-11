 Skip to main content
Man allegedly slammed a car into buildings, threw glasses at people in a bar
Man allegedly slammed a car into buildings, threw glasses at people in a bar

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly slammed the victim’s car into buildings in a hit-and-run and later threw bottles at people in a bar.

Deonta Snow, 34, of the 1800 block of Erie Street, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing great bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:21 a.m. on June 15, an officer was dispatched to 16th St. and Thurston Avenue and observed a Chevy had collided with Wisconsin Discount at 2724 16th St. and sustained heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.

Deonta Snow

Snow

The officer met with a Wisconsin Discount employee who had surveillance video capturing the incident. The officer saw the Chevy cross over the northwest curb of the intersection and then proceed to travel across the sidewalk area. The car then collided with the corner of the building and caused significant damage. A gray SUV passed the screen right before the accident.

An officer spoke to the driver of the Chevy who stated he was struck by a gray SUV. He stated he was heading eastbound on the 2800 block of 16th St. in the center lane and saw a vehicle in his mirror speed up behind him. He thought the vehicle was going to pass him, but instead it got alongside him, turned into him and collided with him. The collision caused him to lose control and crash into the buildings. The driver of the SUV did not investigate what happened and continued driving. The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained by the accident. He suffered a broken hip and a femur.

Later that day at 8 a.m., an investigator was contacted by family members of the victim and advised that they had potentially located the vehicle that caused the accident. It was parked behind the 5500 block of Byrd Ave. and was a Ford Expedition. There was damage on the front driver’s side of the vehicle. The primary driver of the vehicle was contacted and they denied involvement. They indicated that the vehicle was operated by Snow at the time of the accident.

An investigator made contact with a person who indicated they received phone calls from Snow indicating that he was intoxicated at the time and accepted responsibility for the accident.

On July 25, an investigator met with Snow who denied knowing any parties in this matter and denied involvement in the accident.

At 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was dispatched to Rogers Bar on 1843 N. Wisconsin Ave. in reference for an assault. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who stated she was outside on the back lawn area when Snow became upset about some other girl and began throwing glasses around. One of the glasses shattered and cut her knee.

Snow as given a $2,500 cash bond for the hit-and-run incident and a $300 cash bond for the misdemeanors in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing for the hit-and-run is set for Sept. 17. and a status conference for the misdemeanors are set for Dec. 8, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the County Jail.

