Man allegedly slammed a car into buildings, threw glasses at people in a bar

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly slammed the victim’s car into buildings in a hit-and-run and later threw bottles at people in a bar.
Deonta Snow, 34, of the 1800 block of Erie Street, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing great bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 5:21 a.m. on June 15, an officer was dispatched to 16th St. and Thurston Avenue and observed a Chevy had collided with Wisconsin Discount at 2724 16th St. and sustained heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.
The officer met with a Wisconsin Discount employee who had surveillance video capturing the incident. The officer saw the Chevy cross over the northwest curb of the intersection and then proceed to travel across the sidewalk area. The car then collided with the corner of the building and caused significant damage. A gray SUV passed the screen right before the accident.
An officer spoke to the driver of the Chevy who stated he was struck by a gray SUV. He stated he was heading eastbound on the 2800 block of 16th St. in the center lane and saw a vehicle in his mirror speed up behind him. He thought the vehicle was going to pass him, but instead it got alongside him, turned into him and collided with him. The collision caused him to lose control and crash into the buildings. The driver of the SUV did not investigate what happened and continued driving. The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained by the accident. He suffered a broken hip and a femur.
Later that day at 8 a.m., an investigator was contacted by family members of the victim and advised that they had potentially located the vehicle that caused the accident. It was parked behind the 5500 block of Byrd Ave. and was a Ford Expedition. There was damage on the front driver’s side of the vehicle. The primary driver of the vehicle was contacted and they denied involvement. They indicated that the vehicle was operated by Snow at the time of the accident.
An investigator made contact with a person who indicated they received phone calls from Snow indicating that he was intoxicated at the time and accepted responsibility for the accident.
On July 25, an investigator met with Snow who denied knowing any parties in this matter and denied involvement in the accident.
At 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was dispatched to Rogers Bar on 1843 N. Wisconsin Ave. in reference for an assault. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who stated she was outside on the back lawn area when Snow became upset about some other girl and began throwing glasses around. One of the glasses shattered and cut her knee.
Snow as given a $2,500 cash bond for the hit-and-run incident and a $300 cash bond for the misdemeanors in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing for the hit-and-run is set for Sept. 17. and a status conference for the misdemeanors are set for Dec. 8, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jamari J Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamari J Jones, 2600 block of West High Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt armed robbery (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, first degree recklessly endangering safety, discharge firearm in school zone, possession of THC.
Trevor L Rogers
Trevor L Rogers, Conroe, Texas, battery by prisoners, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Kinte K Scott
Kinte K Scott, 1300 block of Owen Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Deonta Snow
Deonta Snow, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, hit and run (great bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Daevin A Stys
Daevin A Stys, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Ivy J Wright
Ivy J Wright, 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of dangerous weapon).
Erasmo L Guzman
Erasmo L Guzman, 2900 block of Chicory Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Leonard A Harlan
Leonard A Harlan, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
James Ward Doxtater
James Ward Doxtater, 4600 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device.
Kirk Duncan Jr.
Kirk Duncan Jr., 1800 block Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing, felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
