RACINE — A Racine man who had been out of prison for less than a month shot 15 times at a man outside of GRC Sport Lounge, 1307 Douglas Ave., according to Racine Police.

Phillip D. Hibbler, 35, of the 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, faces felony counts of attempted first-degree homicide with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hibbler approached a man on Sept. 1 at GRC and was confrontational. The other man left to avoid any more trouble.

When the man got into his vehicle outside the bar, Hibbler allegedly opened the driver’s side door and pointed a gun at the man, telling him, “I’m going to kill you.”

The man pushed the gun away and started driving. Hibbler fired 15 shots, hitting the man’s car several times. He also hit a parked truck.

Hibbler made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a cash bond was set at $100,000, records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. next Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Hibbler remained in the Racine County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a hold order, records show.

