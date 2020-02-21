Man allegedly shot in Racine by alleged dealer after buying marijuana with fake money

RACINE — A male who reportedly used fake money to buy marijuana was shot by his alleged dealer after the dealer realized the money was counterfeit, according to the Racine Police Department.

The alleged dealer, who is 18, later told police that he wishes he had just “let it go” and that now he has “messed his life up,” although he did not confess to the shooting, Racine Police reported.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Valentine’s Day, three individuals (who have not been identified by police) reportedly purchased marijuana from a man — identified as Jarred Damone Townsend, 18, of the 3300 block of Fox Drive, Racine — in the parking lot of a Marathon Gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive.

After the exchange was made, Townsend realized he had been given fake money and started chasing after the car the three individuals were in. He allegedly fired at the vehicle at least three times, striking a passenger.

One of the other people in the vehicle reported that Townsend had told them “Don’t tell anyone I shot him.”

Racine Police started investigating the case after the individual who was shot was transported via Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Wauwatosa.