Man allegedly shot gun through wall into Racine apartment where two children slept

RACINE — During an argument, a man allegedly fired a gunshot through a wall in an apartment complex on the 500 block of Three Mile Road in the early morning hours of Dec. 23. Police said that two children were sleeping in the next-door apartment where the bullet ended up, coming to rest inside a bag of chips.

Logan Joseph Rizzuto, 26, of the 1200 block of 83rd Street in Kenosha, has been charged with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and 14 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According of a criminal complaint:

At 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 23, Racine Police Department officers were sent to the 500 block of Three Mile Road after receiving a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, an officer found Rizzuto on the second floor of the building with a loaded gun on the floor close to him. A spent casing was found on the first floor hallway near the east end of the building and a bullet hole was found on the west end of the building and entered an apartment.

The officer spoke to the occupants of the unit where the bullet entered. One of them told police they heard gunshots followed by a noise in their own apartment.