Man allegedly shot gun through wall into Racine apartment where two children slept

RACINE — During an argument, a man allegedly fired a gunshot through a wall in an apartment complex on the 500 block of Three Mile Road in the early morning hours of Dec. 23. Police said that two children were sleeping in the next-door apartment where the bullet ended up, coming to rest inside a bag of chips.
Logan Joseph Rizzuto, 26, of the 1200 block of 83rd Street in Kenosha, has been charged with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and 14 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According of a criminal complaint:
At 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 23, Racine Police Department officers were sent to the 500 block of Three Mile Road after receiving a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, an officer found Rizzuto on the second floor of the building with a loaded gun on the floor close to him. A spent casing was found on the first floor hallway near the east end of the building and a bullet hole was found on the west end of the building and entered an apartment.
The officer spoke to the occupants of the unit where the bullet entered. One of them told police they heard gunshots followed by a noise in their own apartment.
The officer saw a bullet hole and found the bullet struck a bag of cookies and then a bag chips. Had the bullet continued on its trajectory, the officer said it would have continued through a wall directly toward two children, ages 9 and 4, sleeping in the apartment.
The officer spoke to another occupant of the apartment who reportedly said he saw Rizzuto arguing with someone on the east side of the first floor. When he was walking back into the hall, he saw Rizzuto fire his gun down the hallway.
Rizzuto was given a $12,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Earlier this month, Rizzuto was convicted of three misdemeanors (disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property and bail jumping) in Kenosha County Circuit Court, for which his sentence was withheld and he was given one year of probation. He has prior convictions for first-offense OWI in 2017, possession of marijuana in 2014 and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon in 2014.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Steven L Balistreri
Steven L Balistreri, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping.
Clifford A Friederich
Clifford A Friederich, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Kayla L Jandl
Kayla L Jandl, 1100 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, attempt misdemeanor theft.
Logan Joseph Rizzuto
Logan Joseph Rizzuto, 1200 block of 83rd Street, Kenosha, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charity D Genoe
Charity D Genoe, 1800 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deangelo V Herron
Deangelo V Herron, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Cody A Sobbe
Cody A Sobbe, Franksville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donny D Williams
Donny D Williams, 2300 block of Loni Lane, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.