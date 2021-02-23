Man allegedly shot at drug dealer’s car after trying to buy weed with fake money

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly tried to buy marijuana with fake money and fired a gun multiple times at a car.

Jamiah A. Winkler, 19, of the 2600 block of Olive Street, was charged with two felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and a felony count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, officers were sent to the 3300 block of 16th Street for shots fired.

Upon arrival, an officer found six 9mm shell casings on the ground near a car occupied by a witness. The car was searched and $1,500 of counterfeit money and a ski mask were located.

The witness was transported to the Racine Police Department and agreed to make a statement, claiming that she was at Westown Foods with Winkler to give food to a friend. She said she sold the food and went back to the car when she realized the friend shorted her money. She got back into the friend’s car when she heard gunshots, causing them to drive off before her friend dropped her off a few blocks away.