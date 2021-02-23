 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man allegedly shot at drug dealer’s car after trying to buy weed with fake money
0 comments

Man allegedly shot at drug dealer’s car after trying to buy weed with fake money

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly tried to buy marijuana with fake money and fired a gun multiple times at a car.

Jamiah A. Winkler, 19, of the 2600 block of Olive Street, was charged with two felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and a felony count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, officers were sent to the 3300 block of 16th Street for shots fired.

Upon arrival, an officer found six 9mm shell casings on the ground near a car occupied by a witness. The car was searched and $1,500 of counterfeit money and a ski mask were located.

Jamiah Winkler

Winkler

The witness was transported to the Racine Police Department and agreed to make a statement, claiming that she was at Westown Foods with Winkler to give food to a friend. She said she sold the food and went back to the car when she realized the friend shorted her money. She got back into the friend’s car when she heard gunshots, causing them to drive off before her friend dropped her off a few blocks away.

Upon being confronted about her story’s inconsistencies, she said that she was actually there for a drug deal and that she got a call from Winkler asking if she knew where to get marijuana. She said she knew someone who would sell half a pound for $1,600. She picked up Winkler and went to Westown Foods to get the drugs. She tried to get the drugs with fake money and then Winkler got out with a gun and tried shooting the dealer while they were trying to drive out of the parking lot.

Surveillance video showed Winkler exiting and walking around the passenger side of the dealer’s vehicle. The dealer’s door opens briefly before it quickly reverses out of the parking lot. Winkler raises his arm in its direction and fired a gun.

Winkler was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News