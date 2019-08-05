RACINE — A 21-year-old Racine man has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury after he allegedly shot a teen girl in the leg on July 30.
According to police, Jmontae Bogan was aiming at another individual when he fired an automatic handgun approximately nine times and missed his target, with one of the stray bullets hitting a 14-year-old who was standing nearby.
Bogan, of the 1100 block of Frederick Street, also faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon; he has a prior conviction for felony attempted robbery after robbing a man at gunpoint at a gas station in April 2015. Bogan served almost two years behind bars for that incident before being released in December 2018.
According to a criminal complaint:
On July 30, the 14-year-old victim was standing near the intersection of 11th Street and Hilker Place, just east of Washington Avenue between Downtown and Uptown.
The girl told police that she saw an individual riding his bike on 11th Street when the chain broke. As the individual attempted to fix the chain, he “suddenly began to run.”
Moments later, Bogan exited a nearby alley and was reportedly observed firing a handgun with an extended magazine. Nine shell casings were recovered from the scene.
The girl said she tried to run, but “felt a sharp pain to her right leg and fell to the ground,” police reported. A single bullet entered her leg and became embedded “in her buttocks,” according to a criminal complaint.
Witnesses later identified Bogan as the one who had been shooting. The man who Bogan allegedly had been aiming at escaped mostly unharmed, although one bullet reportedly “skimmed” one of his legs.
As of Monday afternoon, Bogan was being held at the Racine County Jail. His bond has been set at $50,000, according to online court records.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Witness in murder trial
In 2014, Bogan served as a key witness in a homicide trial, testifying that he found the body of 19-year-old Semar A. McClain. Tommy Canady, who was 17 at the time, was later convicted for killing McClain.
