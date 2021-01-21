Man allegedly sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child

CALEDONIA — A South Milwaukee man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 6-year-old.
David G. Foreman, 50, was charged with two felony counts of 1st degree child sexual assault (with sexual contact with child under the age of 13) and child enticement.
According to a criminal complaint:
An investigator conducted an investigation into allegations of child sexual assault occurring on Surrey Lane.
The victim said that Foreman took her into his bedroom and made her put lotion on his private parts. She said this happened at both a house on Surrey Lane and an apartment, and that it happened a lot. She said that one time he had her lie on her back with her pants down and touched her private parts with his. She said this happened when she was 6-7 years of age.
Foreman was given a $25,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
