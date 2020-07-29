Man allegedly sent sexual messages to boy, 14; checked in with teen at Mount Pleasant hotel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Waupaca County man is facing charges here after allegedly sent sexual messages to a 14-year-old boy.

Joseph E. Wilbur, 54, from Iola, is charged with three felony counts of child enticement and exposing a child to harmful material in connection to the case.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 16, a witness conveyed that Wilbur had inappropriate contact with a relative. The witness said the victim would do odd jobs for Wilbur around her mother's house in Iola while the boy was visiting relatives there and that Wilbur began calling the victim once he came back home. When the victim's cell phone was taken away, Wilbur purchased him a new one and sent it to him. Wilbur also took the victim on a trip to the Wisconsin Dells and would take the victim out for other activities.

On July 15, the witness reported the victim had run away from his home. It was learned that the victim was at the Delta Hotel located at 7111 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant Police officers confirmed that Wilbur checked into the hotel with the victim. The victim's phone was reviewed and concerning material was found on it.