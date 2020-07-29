Man allegedly sent sexual messages to boy, 14; checked in with teen at Mount Pleasant hotel
Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Waupaca County man is facing charges here after allegedly sent sexual messages to a 14-year-old boy.

Joseph E. Wilbur, 54, from Iola, is charged with three felony counts of child enticement and exposing a child to harmful material in connection to the case.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 16, a witness conveyed that Wilbur had inappropriate contact with a relative. The witness said the victim would do odd jobs for Wilbur around her mother's house in Iola while the boy was visiting relatives there and that Wilbur began calling the victim once he came back home. When the victim's cell phone was taken away, Wilbur purchased him a new one and sent it to him. Wilbur also took the victim on a trip to the Wisconsin Dells and would take the victim out for other activities. 

Joseph Wilbur

Wilbur

On July 15, the witness reported the victim had run away from his home. It was learned that the victim was at the Delta Hotel located at 7111 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant Police officers confirmed that Wilbur checked into the hotel with the victim. The victim's phone was reviewed and concerning material was found on it.

The victim said that Wilbur sent him a letter in January that encouraged him to do better in school and offered money as a reward. The letter also stated that the victim was his only friend and that his home would be the victim's "third home." He also said that he would always be there for the victim and thanked him for bringing a "glimmer of hope back into my life that I'm not too old to do fun, crazy (expletive) still."

The victim stated that Wilbur allegedly sent him shirtless pictures of himself. Wilbur has also sent sexual messages to him. Wilbur reportedly would encourage the victim to drink alcohol and showed him pornographic videos at the hotel. 

As of Tuesday morning, Wilbur remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

