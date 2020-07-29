Man allegedly sent sexual messages to boy, 14; checked in with teen at Mount Pleasant hotel

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Waupaca County man is facing charges here after allegedly sent sexual messages to a 14-year-old boy.
Joseph E. Wilbur, 54, from Iola, is charged with three felony counts of child enticement and exposing a child to harmful material in connection to the case.
According to a criminal complaint:
On July 16, a witness conveyed that Wilbur had inappropriate contact with a relative. The witness said the victim would do odd jobs for Wilbur around her mother's house in Iola while the boy was visiting relatives there and that Wilbur began calling the victim once he came back home. When the victim's cell phone was taken away, Wilbur purchased him a new one and sent it to him. Wilbur also took the victim on a trip to the Wisconsin Dells and would take the victim out for other activities.
On July 15, the witness reported the victim had run away from his home. It was learned that the victim was at the Delta Hotel located at 7111 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant Police officers confirmed that Wilbur checked into the hotel with the victim. The victim's phone was reviewed and concerning material was found on it.
The victim said that Wilbur sent him a letter in January that encouraged him to do better in school and offered money as a reward. The letter also stated that the victim was his only friend and that his home would be the victim's "third home." He also said that he would always be there for the victim and thanked him for bringing a "glimmer of hope back into my life that I'm not too old to do fun, crazy (expletive) still."
The victim stated that Wilbur allegedly sent him shirtless pictures of himself. Wilbur has also sent sexual messages to him. Wilbur reportedly would encourage the victim to drink alcohol and showed him pornographic videos at the hotel.
As of Tuesday morning, Wilbur remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ryan L Carter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ryan L Carter, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Rachel K Connet
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rachel K Connet, Muskego, Wisconsin, theft (false representation between $10,000-$100,000).
Heather M Dzibinski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Heather (Heather Marie Miller) M Dzibinski, Poynette, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward J Jensen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Edward J Jensen, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, attempt sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, attempt incest, sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, incest.
Francisco NMI Munoz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Francisco NMI Munoz, 7700 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Robert R Petty Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert (Robert Martin) R Petty Jr., 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of cocaine.
Joshua W Quella
Joshua W Quella, 5200 block of Worsley Lane, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Melissa N Sandoval
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Melissa N Sandoval, 1300 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Wayne D Tankersley
Wayne D Tankersley, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph E Wilbur
Joseph E Wilbur, Iola, Wisconsin, child enticement, exposing a child to harmful material.
Connor A Hetchler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Connor A Hetchler, 1400 block of Plainfield Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Dawyonn McNeal
Dawyonn (aka Ricky) McNeal, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Ontario Murray
Ontario Murray, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.