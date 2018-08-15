RACINE — Deandre Ricky McCollum, 27, of Racine faces charges for allegedly performing a drug deal inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a deputy conducting a traffic stop.
When McCollum of the 600 block of DeKoven Avenue tried to flee, he reportedly crashed into another vehicle moments before law enforcement was going to call off the pursuit.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Monday, a Racine County Sheriff deputy conducted a traffic stop at 10:45 a.m. for an equipment violation at the corner of Main and Second streets.
During the traffic stop, the deputy reported seeing a gold Oldsmobile Intrigue parked in front of his squad car and the vehicle that had been pulled over.
After the traffic stop concluded, the deputy saw someone enter the passenger side of the Oldsmobile and then, moments later, step out of the vehicle holding what appeared to be a pizza box, “as if the driver of the Intrigue delivered a pizza to him,” the deputy said.
When the vehicle pulled away, the deputy reported that the car’s windows were tinted “darker than what Wisconsin State law permits.”
The deputy pursued the Intrigue, using his siren and warning lights in the process, but the vehicle, being driven by McCollum, did not pull over.
When driving past the county Law Enforcement Center on Main Street, the deputy reported that he was driving at a speed of 65 miles per hour and that the Intrigue was pulling away “to indicate that he was traveling at a higher speed of 65 mph” in a 25-mph zone.
Since there were other vehicles and pedestrians nearby, the deputy said that he planned to call off the pursuit because of the “grave danger” to others.
However, a black sedan pulled out in front of McCollum on Main Street. McCollum swerved to avoid the sedan, but crashed into a parked Ford Escape.
The deputy reported that McCollum then fled the vehicle on foot, but was soon knocked down by a sheriff’s K-9 dog. McCollum, while still being confronted by the K-9, was ordered to get on the ground by the deputy, but allegedly refused and was tased.
Suspect tries to make his case
When McCollum did fall to the ground, he reportedly told the deputy, “He just sold it to me,” and “What’d I do?”
After the suspect was handcuffed, the deputy ordered the K-9 dog to release McCollum.
A Racine police officer who arrived at the scene reported hearing McCollum say, “He left it in my car man, you saw it. You saw dude put (expletive) in my car.”
Investigators reported that marijuana, weighing approximately 32.5 grams, was found scattered throughout the Intrigue along with $82 in assorted bills and an open box of plastic bags. An additional 56.2 grams of marijuana was reportedly found underneath the driver’s seat.
“I’m very proud of my deputy and his K-9 partner bringing this dangerous and careless criminal under control,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “We are all thankful the suspect’s reckless actions, fleeing down Main Street at greater than 65 mph, didn’t get someone seriously injured or killed.”
McCollum faces charges of possession with intent to deliver less than 200 grams of THC, a repeat offense, a felony; attempting to flee an officer in a vehicle and causing damage to property, also a felony; first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a repeat offense and a felony; obstructing an officer, a repeat offense and a misdemeanor; and resisting an officer, a repeat offense also a misdemeanor.
According to court records, McCollum has twice been convicted of possession with intent to deliver, in 2015 and in 2008 with an “on/near school” penalty assessment. Later in 2008, he was convicted for possessing a firearm as a felon.
Records show that McCollum has been incarcerated nine times before, most recently in April.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m Aug. 23. He remained in custody as of Wednesday night.
