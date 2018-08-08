Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE COUNTY — A Milwaukee man is facing charges for repeatedly posting Facebook comments saying Racine County Sheriff’s deputies should have their heads cut off.

Edgar Tellez, 21, is charged with one felony count of terrorist threats and nine felony counts of making threats to a law enforcement officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, Tellez commented on eight photos of deputies on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. In six, he allegedly said the deputies should have their heads cut off.

On one photo of a deputy, Tellez wrote two comments. In one, he allegedly wrote “let’s go shoot the department up” and in the other, he said, “cut off his head and bring me that shirt looks player.”

On another photo, Tellez allegedly said to cut a deputy’s wife’s head off “and let him hold it.”

Tellez was arrested by the Milwaukee Police Department and brought to Racine County for questioning, during which he “became teary-eyed and admitted to ‘trolling’ on Facebook,” the criminal complaint says.

Tellez reportedly said he had no intention of acting on the comments.

Tellez made an initial court appearance Wednesday, during which a cash bond was set at $10,000, online records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.

