Man allegedly robbed Taqueria Aranda at gunpoint four times, shot into crowd

RACINE — A 20-year-old Racine man who reportedly robbed a local Mexican restaurant multiple times in 2016 and allegedly shot at a group of people in a separate 2019 incident, is facing 10 felony charges.
Auston C. Harris, of the 1200 block of Reed Court, is charged with four counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon after reportedly robbing Taqueria Aranda, 1501 Prospect St., four times at gunpoint
Harris is also facing a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon after he reportedly shot into a crowd of people after an incident at Coaster's Bar, 1301 N. Main St.
Taqueria Aranda robberies
According to the criminal complaints:
On Sept. 22, 2016, a masked robber entered Taqueria Aranda, pointed a gun at the clerk's head and demanded money from the register. The robber took approximately $300 and fled.
The restaurant was robbed by gunpoint on Oct. 6, when a masked robber again entered the restaurant, pointed a gun at the clerk's head, took approximately $300 from the cash register and fled. Store employees believed it was the same person who initially robbed the restaurant.
Another armed robbery occurred on Oct. 10. This time, the suspect was wearing white Nike Air Force One sneakers and left footprints outside the restaurant and dropped money behind the register on the floor and then fled.
The business was robbed again at gunpoint on Dec. 1. This time, the masked robber stuffed money from the cash register in pockets, stealing approximately $550.
All of the robberies were captured by surveillance camera, and appeared to be committed using two different guns.
An investigator reviewed firearms that were recovered between Oct. 10 and Dec. 1. A revolver recovered on Oct. 18 during a civil trouble call appeared similar to one of the guns used in the robberies. During the civil trouble call, Harris was arrested.
Police learned that Harris, whose address is two-tenths of a mile from Taqueria Aranda, was arrested by the Kenosha Police Department for a shooting on Oct. 10, 2016, the same day as one of the robberies. He was released on Oct. 1, 2019.
A search of Harris's bedroom turned up Nike shoes with the same treads as ones used in one of the robberies, as well as a black ski mask and handgun cleaning kit.
Shooting charge
Harris was also charged Thursday for a shooting incident that occurred on Nov. 28 on Ninth Street and Parker Avenue.
A victim said he was at Coaster's Bar, 1301 N. Main St., when after a fight broke out. People scattered onto nearby Hubbard Street and seeing that at least one person had a handgun, the victim got in his vehicle to leave. As he left, someone threw a beer bottle through his driver's side window.
One of the victim's friends contacted the person who threw the beer bottle and said that he would need to pay for the damage or meet the victim later to fight it out. The man agreed to meet and fight.
The two met to fight, and said that 25 to 30 people were present. Harris reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot at a group of people who were standing with the victim.
One of the victim's friends identified Harris.
As of Thursday afternoon, Harris remained in custody on a $50,000 cash bond for the armed robbery case and $25,000 cash bond for the November shooting incident, online jail records indicate.
A preliminary hearing has been set for Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
