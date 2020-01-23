Man allegedly robbed Taqueria Aranda at gunpoint four times, shot into crowd

Another armed robbery occurred on Oct. 10. This time, the suspect was wearing white Nike Air Force One sneakers and left footprints outside the restaurant and dropped money behind the register on the floor and then fled.

The business was robbed again at gunpoint on Dec. 1. This time, the masked robber stuffed money from the cash register in pockets, stealing approximately $550.

All of the robberies were captured by surveillance camera, and appeared to be committed using two different guns.

An investigator reviewed firearms that were recovered between Oct. 10 and Dec. 1. A revolver recovered on Oct. 18 during a civil trouble call appeared similar to one of the guns used in the robberies. During the civil trouble call, Harris was arrested.

Police learned that Harris, whose address is two-tenths of a mile from Taqueria Aranda, was arrested by the Kenosha Police Department for a shooting on Oct. 10, 2016, the same day as one of the robberies. He was released on Oct. 1, 2019.

A search of Harris's bedroom turned up Nike shoes with the same treads as ones used in one of the robberies, as well as a black ski mask and handgun cleaning kit.

Shooting charge