RACINE — A 45-year-old Racine man faces life in prison after being charged with repeated sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Jose Carlos Trinidad

Trinidad

The suspect, identified as Jose Carlos Trinidad of the 1400 block of Marquette Street, does not have any prior convictions, according to police, and is not on the Sex Offender Registry. The victim, according to police, was a young girl under the age of 12.

According to a criminal complaint:

Trinidad allegedly committed no fewer than six assaults over the course of several years, and the girl suffered pain as a result, including difficulty using the bathroom. Police said the girl suffered lacerations consistent with being assaulted.

The Racine Police Department reported that Trinidad told the girl to keep the assaults “a secret” and that “if she told her mom, he (Trinidad) would simply deny it and (the victim) would be grounded.”

Online records show that Trinidad is being held at the Racine County Jail on a $200,000 bond as of Monday afternoon. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

