RACINE — A 45-year-old Racine man faces life in prison after being charged with repeated sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual assault of a child.
The suspect, identified as Jose Carlos Trinidad of the 1400 block of Marquette Street, does not have any prior convictions, according to police, and is not on the Sex Offender Registry. The victim, according to police, was a young girl under the age of 12.
According to a criminal complaint:
Trinidad allegedly committed no fewer than six assaults over the course of several years, and the girl suffered pain as a result, including difficulty using the bathroom. Police said the girl suffered lacerations consistent with being assaulted.
The Racine Police Department reported that Trinidad told the girl to keep the assaults “a secret” and that “if she told her mom, he (Trinidad) would simply deny it and (the victim) would be grounded.”
Online records show that Trinidad is being held at the Racine County Jail on a $200,000 bond as of Monday afternoon. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jeffrey Adams
Jeffrey Adams, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Mason Howard
Mason Howard (a.k.a. Sig), 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Jose C. Trinidad Alvarez
Jose C. Trinidad Alvarez, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12.
Lacreesha D. Williams
Lacreesha D. Williams, 6000 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Tim Paul Beaudet
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tim Paul Beaudet, 700 block of Hunter Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Timothy D. Brevitz
Timothy D. Brevitz, 2600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jermaine S. Clemon
Jermaine S. Clemon, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Denecia L. Cook
Denecia L. Cook, 2600 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.
Robin J. Grainger
Robin J. Grainger, Waukesha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Richard Dean Hittman Jr.
Richard Dean Hittman Jr., 1500 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kimberly C. Krueger
Kimberly C. Krueger, New Berlin, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Joseph F. Mueller
Joseph F. Mueller, 1800 block of Shoop Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Malik Roberson
Malik Roberson, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, violation of a harassment injunction, disorderly conduct.
Reynold K. Schultz
Reynold K. Schultz, 7100 block of Ashwood Lane, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct.
Karl A. Westbrooks
Karl A. Westbrooks, 1200 block of 69th Street, kenosha, misdemeanor failure to report to jail, misdemeanor bail jumping.