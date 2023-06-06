MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois man is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading police on a car chase that reached speeds of more than 110 mph.

Montrell Clark, 20, of North Chicago, Illinois, was charged with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday the Racine County Sheriff’s Office tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Journey near Washington Avenue and Warwick Way.

The Dodge reportedly turned onto CTH V and reached a top speed of 111 mph. The driver allegedly disregarded a red light at CTH C and continued northbound in a 40 mph zone.

A deputy joined the pursuit and the Dodge reportedly switched into the eastbound lanes and drove toward the squad car, swerved out of the way at the last second and went over a police stop stick.

The pursuit ended when the Dodge went into the ditch near the 3400 block of S. 27th St. in Franksville. Three men ran from the vehicle. The the driver, identified as Clark, was found and arrested.

According to the complaint, Clark admitted to seeing the lights and hearing the sirens, but reportedly said he did not stop because he does not have a driver’s license.

Clark was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.