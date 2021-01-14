Man allegedly reached 70mph in police chase, had an unsecured child in car, escaped arrest for 2 months

CALEDONIA — A Racine man accused of speeding above 70mph during police chase while there was an unsecured 2-year-old child in the car two months ago was arrested this week, according to authorities.
Justin Robert Krekling, 34, of the 2000 block of Phillips Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer, two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Nov. 4, an officer saw a Toyota Corolla traveling on Middle Road. After checking with the Department of Transportation, the officer learned that the driver had a suspended license and an active warrant out for his arrest. As the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the car pulled back into the lane of traffic and went down Douglas Avenue.
The car accelerated and reached speeds of about 50 mph before turning onto North Green Bay Road and accelerated again. The car reached speeds more than 70 mph in a 35 mph zone before driving off the roadway into the front yard of an apartment complex on 4300 block of Kennedy Drive.
The driver then allegedly fled from the car and ran toward the back of the apartment complex.
A woman got out of the car and spoke with the officer. She said the driver was Krekling, who had picked her up earlier. She said Krekling fled because he has “a bunch” of warrants and she told him to stop the car multiple times. A 2-year-old child was in the backseat and wasn’t secured in any way to the car, police reported.
Then on Wednesday, an officer was looking for Krekling and found him in the area of 15th and Orchard streets. The officer got out of his car and yelled to Krekling “Hey, you, come here.” Krekling then reportedly said “Oh (expletive),” sprinted down the street and into the backyard of a house on the 1500 block of Kentucky Street.
Krekling finally came out but was wearing a different jacket than the one he had on while running away. The officer found the jacket he was wearing earlier and found a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride pill (i.e., Focalin, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder/ADHD) under it and another pill in the wallet.
In Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday, Krekling was given a $500 cash bond and a $500 signature bond. He has a preliminary court hearing on Jan. 21 and a status conference on March 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
