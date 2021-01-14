Man allegedly reached 70mph in police chase, had an unsecured child in car, escaped arrest for 2 months

A woman got out of the car and spoke with the officer. She said the driver was Krekling, who had picked her up earlier. She said Krekling fled because he has “a bunch” of warrants and she told him to stop the car multiple times. A 2-year-old child was in the backseat and wasn’t secured in any way to the car, police reported.

Then on Wednesday, an officer was looking for Krekling and found him in the area of 15th and Orchard streets. The officer got out of his car and yelled to Krekling “Hey, you, come here.” Krekling then reportedly said “Oh (expletive),” sprinted down the street and into the backyard of a house on the 1500 block of Kentucky Street.

Krekling finally came out but was wearing a different jacket than the one he had on while running away. The officer found the jacket he was wearing earlier and found a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride pill (i.e., Focalin, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder/ADHD) under it and another pill in the wallet.

In Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday, Krekling was given a $500 cash bond and a $500 signature bond. He has a preliminary court hearing on Jan. 21 and a status conference on March 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

