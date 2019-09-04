RACINE — A Racine man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl who later gave birth was arrested Tuesday after being wanted for more than a year, according to court records.
Lorenzo Bernabe-Lucas, 29, of the 600 block of 13th Street, faces a felony charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13.
Bernabe-Lucas allegedly raped the then-12-year-old two or three times between May and July 2017, according to the criminal complaint.
The girl gave birth to a baby last March. A DNA test reportedly found Bernabe-Lucas to be the father and a warrant was issued for his arrest two days later.
Bernabe-Lucas made an initial court appearance Thursday, during which a $50,000 cash bond was set, records show. He remained in custody at Racine County Jail on a hold order as of Wednesday afternoon, records show.
The charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.
He is next due in court for a preliminary hearing 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jonathan A. Broking
Jonathan A. Broking, 300 block of Lewis Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, false imprisonment.
Jorge Castillo-Cruz Jr.
Jorge Castillo-Cruz Jr., 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated causing injury, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Kimberly A. Draut
Kimberly A. Draut, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, battery to emergency rescue worker.
Fahim A. Flanagan
Fahim A. Flanagan, 4600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license.
Lesean Z. Graves
Lesean Z. Graves, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Cameron J. Harris
Cameron J. Harris, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct.
Daivontae T. Johnson
Daivontae T. Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Dakarai I. Jones
Dakarai I. Jones, Milwaukee, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Lonnie P. Moore
Lonnie P. Moore, 2500 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery.
Bertram D. Poelinitz
Bertram D. Poelinitz, 6500 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Harold D. Taylor
Harold D. Taylor, Springfield, Ohio, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Scott T. Blada
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Scott T. Blada, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of cocaine.
Jessica K. Glenn
Jessica K. Glenn, 1100 block of Howard Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
David C. Juarez
David C. Juarez, Chicago, Ill., disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Faith M. Kling
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Faith M. Kling, 22100 block of West Seven Mile Road, Franksville, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christopher L. McGoldrick
Christopher L. McGoldrick, 2900 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, obstructing an officer
Giorgio G. Perez
Giorgio G. Perez, 2300 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Mark A. Perine
Mark A. Perine, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, theft by acquisition of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Alexander D. Wilson
Alexander D. Wilson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.