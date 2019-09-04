{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl who later gave birth was arrested Tuesday after being wanted for more than a year, according to court records.

Lorenzo Bernabe-Lucas, 29, of the 600 block of 13th Street, faces a felony charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13.

Bernabe-Lucas allegedly raped the then-12-year-old two or three times between May and July 2017, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl gave birth to a baby last March. A DNA test reportedly found Bernabe-Lucas to be the father and a warrant was issued for his arrest two days later.

Bernabe-Lucas made an initial court appearance Thursday, during which a $50,000 cash bond was set, records show. He remained in custody at Racine County Jail on a hold order as of Wednesday afternoon, records show.

The charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.

He is next due in court for a preliminary hearing 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

