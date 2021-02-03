Man allegedly possessed child pornography of children as young as 3

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had child pornography on his computer, with some images containing children as young as 3 years old.
Frank R. Muriel Quinones, 29, of the 4000 block of Erie Street, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint:
An investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into child pornography found on an IP address starting on Nov. 19, 2019. While he was investigating, he noticed another IP address in a different investigation that was active between Sept. 16, 2020, and Jan. 19, 2021, was used by Quinones.
A search was executed on the 4000 block of Erie Street on Tuesday. Quinones told the investigator that he had “art” on his devices and had been looking at it for over a decade. He said there shouldn’t be child pornography on his devices, but if there were then they were images he forgot to get rid of. He said he was trying to “pull back” from looking at the images because he knew it was wrong. He said he didn’t have a collection and he would download the images and delete them. He believed the last time he downloaded child pornography was over a year ago.
The investigator found 10 images that consisted of child pornography, some of which contained children as young as 3 and 4 years old.
Quinones was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Willie C Hayes
Willie C Hayes, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Frank R Muriel Quinones
Frank R Muriel Quinones, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of child pornography.
Darius D Banks
Darius D Banks, 5000 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property.