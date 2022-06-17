Man allegedly pointed gun at a driver who cut him off on Interstate 94 in Racine County

A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at a driver who cut him off while driving on Interstate 94.
Frank T. Archibald, 34, of the 3100 block of Wheelock Drive, was charged with misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:54 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy of the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to Durand Avenue and Oakes Road for a reckless driver.
Upon arrival, the deputy was briefed by Sturtevant officers that Archibald pointed a gun at a man while traveling southbound on Interstate 94, between Highway 20 and Highway 11. They found a gun with a loaded magazine on Archibald's person. He had a valid concealed carry permit.
The deputy then spoke to a man who said he was driving home in Oak Creek when he changed lanes without using a signal, accidentally cutting off Archibald.
Archibald then rolled down his window and pointed a gun at him. He slowed down and let Archibald get in front of him before calling 911 as Archibald exited the freeway.
People are also reading…
Archibald claimed he was being bullied on the roadway and that the man continued to drive in front of his vehicle and slam on the brakes. He did not know the driver of the vehicle and the two did not exchange words.
When asked how the driver was able to give such an accurate description of the gun, if Archibald actually had not pointed the gun at the man, to which Archibald said the complainant must have looked into his vehicle and seen it on his hip even though the gun was inside Archibald's waist band and was covered by his shirt.
Archibald was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is on Aug. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
As a condition of his bond, Archibald is not allowed to possess firearms when "outside of (his) residence."
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 16, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Frank T. Archibald
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Frank T. Archibald, 3100 block of Wheelock Drive, Racine, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Geoffrey A. Cummings
Geoffrey A. Cummings, 700 block of Monticello Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Zavion Z. Ford
Zavion Z. Ford, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Deven B. Heimes
Deven B. Heimes, 2700 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Denise L. Nelson
Denise L. Nelson, 900 block of English Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Romero J. Ramirez
Romero (aka Meadow) J. Ramirez, 1600 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, child enticement.
Steven A. Slater
Steven A. Slater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer.
Michael J. Eickhorst
Michael J. Eickhorst, 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Matthew J. Fuchs
Matthew J. Fuchs, Homeless, Racine, felony bail jumping.
James P. King
James P. King, 1100 block of David Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Antwain M. Martin
Antwain M. Martin, 1000 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC.
Justin D. Sklander
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Justin D. Sklander, Cudahy, Wisconsin, computer message threaten injury or harm (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, stalking (previous conviction violent crime, domestic abuse assessments).