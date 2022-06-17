Man allegedly pointed gun at a driver who cut him off on Interstate 94 in Racine County

A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at a driver who cut him off while driving on Interstate 94.

Frank T. Archibald, 34, of the 3100 block of Wheelock Drive, was charged with misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:54 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy of the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to Durand Avenue and Oakes Road for a reckless driver.

Upon arrival, the deputy was briefed by Sturtevant officers that Archibald pointed a gun at a man while traveling southbound on Interstate 94, between Highway 20 and Highway 11. They found a gun with a loaded magazine on Archibald's person. He had a valid concealed carry permit.

The deputy then spoke to a man who said he was driving home in Oak Creek when he changed lanes without using a signal, accidentally cutting off Archibald.

Archibald then rolled down his window and pointed a gun at him. He slowed down and let Archibald get in front of him before calling 911 as Archibald exited the freeway.

Archibald claimed he was being bullied on the roadway and that the man continued to drive in front of his vehicle and slam on the brakes. He did not know the driver of the vehicle and the two did not exchange words.

When asked how the driver was able to give such an accurate description of the gun, if Archibald actually had not pointed the gun at the man, to which Archibald said the complainant must have looked into his vehicle and seen it on his hip even though the gun was inside Archibald's waist band and was covered by his shirt.

Archibald was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is on Aug. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

As a condition of his bond, Archibald is not allowed to possess firearms when "outside of (his) residence."

