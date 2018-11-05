STURTEVANT — A Racine man was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to shoot superiors at his Enterprise Drive workplace.
The suspect, William Charles Scott III, 25, of the 200 block of North Memorial Drive, allegedly threatened to shoot “management,” had been seen wearing body armor to work, and police reported finding multiple firearms in his vehicle, including a semi-automatic rifle.
Scott has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor. He faces up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.
As of Monday afternoon, Scott was being held at the Racine County Jail with his bond set at $5,000. Law enforcement had also requested an additional charge of making terrorist threats, which is a felony, but Scott has not been charged with that as of Monday.
According to the criminal complaint:
Scott had been a forklift driver at the business, but was removed from that position after being observed driving recklessly, an employee told Sturtevant police officers. After that incident, an employee reported that on Nov. 1. Scott had said, “Management can be shot, just like everyone else.”
Police were called when the employee told others about the alleged threat. At the end of the workday, police returned to the scene because a manager “was fearful of retaliation” from Scott, the criminal complaint said.
The plant was reportedly shut down after Scott made his threat, a manager told police, which cost the business approximately $35,000.
Scott denied saying he was planning to shoot anyone, according to police. When he showed police his car, multiple firearms were found inside, one of which police said was a semi-automatic rifle. He allegedly had previously shown his guns to other employees at the business.
In 2015, Scott pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon — the same charge he now faces — according to online court records.
Court records show that Scott made an initial appearance in court on Monday via video conference. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.