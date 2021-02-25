Man allegedly made threatening phone calls to police chief, deejay and others

RACINE — A man was arrested on Thursday for making many threatening phone calls to officers of the Racine Police Department, a radio DJ and a family member.

Matthew J. Kaydo, 44, of Racine, was arrested on counts of disorderly conduct, threat to a law enforcement officer and telephone harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, Kaydo left messages to the Racine Police Department that became “progressively more aggressive and implicitly threatening.”

The messages included insults and racial slurs to Racine Police Chief Art Howell, who Kaydo sometimes referred to by another name, “Chief Flynn.”

Kaydo said he was tired of “being spied on, heckled when he goes outside and stated Chief Howell would be going to prison,” in the messages, according to the complaint.

Other calls

On Wednesday, an officer from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a call from Stuart Road. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a family member who said Kaydo was leaving him threatening messages — including threats to kill him, the complaint said.

On the same day, the officer that arrived at the Stuart Road scene reported he had been left death threats by Kaydo.