Man allegedly made multiple threats against law enforcement, yelled racial slurs at officer

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Salem Lakes man allegedly made multiple threats to law enforcement and yelled racial slurs at one of the officers during an arrest early Friday.
Sean Walkington, 33, from the Trevor neighborhood of Salem Lakes, is charged with four counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, a count of disorderly conduct and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, a Racine officer was conducting patrol when he observed a vehicle travel through the intersection of Durand and Lathrop avenues that did not stop for a red light. The officer got behind the vehicle and noticed it swerving back and forth and honking at another vehicle. The vehicle also appeared to nearly rear-end the vehicle in front of it. The officer then initiated a traffic stop.
Upon approaching the vehicle to speak to Walkington, the officer reported observing a plastic bag in the cup holder of the center console. The officer also reported smelling the odor of intoxicants and marijuana in the vehicle. When Walkington was speaking, he reportedly had slow and slurred speech.
The officer walked away to talk to another officer and when he returned, Walkington had the door open. The officer asked Walkington to exit and perform the standardized field sobriety tests. As Walkington exited, the officer noticed a green leafy substance that appeared to come from Walkington’s mouth and had particles and chunks sprinkled down his shirt and onto his shorts. The officer asked why he ate the substance in the cup holder and Walkington responded with “So what if I ate the weed, (expletive) you. I ate my weed so what? What ya gonna do?”
Walkington was placed into custody and put in the back of the squad car.
Another officer was on scene and reported that Walkington called him multiple expletives and asked him if he “wanted to cut the grass and eat tacos,” meant as an apparent racist remark.
While the officers were transporting Walkington to the hospital for an evidentiary blood draw, he allegedly stated that he “was going to kill” the officers and continued saying that once he was at the hospital. After being handcuffed to a hospital bed, Walkington stated “Take my cuffs off and I will knock you (expletives) out. I will (expletive) your world up. You will (expletive) die. I will annihilate you with my fist.”
Walkington called one of the officers a racial slur and then said “You can’t even speak English, what are you doing in this country? Your whole family is probably illegal.”
He reportedly continued to yell out threats and a homophobic slur to the officers until they were finally able to get his blood drawn.
As of Monday afternoon, Walkington remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $500 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference in his case is set for Aug. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Debra Jane Anderson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Debra Jane Anderson, 2900 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Shabrina L Carter
Shabrina L Carter, 2600 block of 21st Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt robbery with use of force.
Glenn E Conroy Jr.
Glenn E Conroy Jr., 200 block of West Chestnut Street, attempt arson of building, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Gregory A Dawson Jr.
Gregory A Dawson Jr., 2200 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Donnie D Gardner
Donnie (aka Deedee) D Gardner, 4200 South Circle Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Andrew Joseph Glass
Andrew Joseph Glass, 600 block of Meadow Lane, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kimyagtta D Goodson
Kimyagtta D Goodson, 2100 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments). disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).
Darryon C Griffin
Darryon C Griffin, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), stalking (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
McKayla E Henderson
McKayla E Henderson, 1000 block of Center Street, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Terry L Lagrone
Terry L Lagrone, Homeless, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery.
Patrick R Rogers
Patrick R Rogers, 900 block of Center Street, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Demond L Seay
Demond (aka Demon) L Seay, 2000 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, attempting to flee or elude an officer, resisting an officer, possession of THC.
Jose A Serra Jr.
Jose (aka Jo Jo) A Serra Jr., 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Kevin L Skilling
Kevin L Skilling, Beloit, Wisconsin, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Lashaunda S Varner
Lashaunda S Varner, 2200 block of 16th Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
James E Veasley
James E Veasley, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Sean E Walkington
Sean E Walkington, Trevor, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Zita A Kripavicius
Zita A Kripavicius, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Manuel G Ramirez
Manuel G Ramirez, 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kyale R Rowe
Kyale R Rowe, Janesville, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Manuel Wilberto Salas
Manuel Wilberto Salas, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.