MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly leading authorities on a 130 mph chase on Highway 31 after crashing into a squad car.

Alejandro Gonzales, 27, was in custody in Racine County Jail as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Mount Pleasant Police have referred charges of fleeing and eluding a traffic officer, operating while intoxicated first offense and recklessly endangering safety, according to police. Gonzales also faces multiple traffic citations.

According to police:

At 3:33 a.m., Gonzales crashed into a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy squad car in Kenosha and drove away north on Highway 31. State Patrol officers located Gonzales and starting pursuing him but terminated the chase after speeds reportedly reached more than 130 mph.

Mount Pleasant officers spotted Gonzales going 75 mph on Highway 31 near 16th Street and began a chase when he turned west onto Highway 20 (Washington Avenue).

When Gonzales reached the intersection of Highway 20 and 90th Street, he turned north onto 90th Street “at a high rate of speed,” police said, and eventually turned onto Shady Oaks Trail, which is a dead-end. Gonzales stopped his car and was taken into custody.

Officers reportedly smelled intoxicants as they spoke with Gonzales, and he failed field-sobriety tests.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

