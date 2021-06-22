Man allegedly kept drug house, sold drugs

MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine County Metro Drug Unit and Mount Pleasant’s K-9 Unit reported serving a search warrant Thursday and located over 2,000 grams of drugs, $1,000 and other drug paraphernalia from a home on the 1000 block of Prairie Drive.
The search was a result of several controlled purchases from 52-year-old Michael Jurgens, a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history involving drugs in Wisconsin, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Approximately 1 pound of marijuana, 16 grams of THC vape cartridges, 50 grams of edibles, nearly 1,600 grams of Kratom (a plant considered to be a controlled substance in Wisconsin albeit not illegal federally), more than $1,100 in cash, a digital scale, packaging materials and other drug paraphernalia were found during the search.
The sheriff’s office said the charges being recommended to the District Attorney’s Office include the following:
- Possession of THC with intent to deliver
- Possession of a schedule I non-narcotic with intent to deliver
- Three counts of delivery of THC
- Keeper of a drug house for sales/manufacture
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Repeat drug offender
- With the modifier of being within 1,000 feet of a park
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
