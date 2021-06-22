 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man allegedly kept drug house, sold drugs
0 Comments

Man allegedly kept drug house, sold drugs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine County Metro Drug Unit and Mount Pleasant’s K-9 Unit reported serving a search warrant Thursday and located over 2,000 grams of drugs, $1,000 and other drug paraphernalia from a home on the 1000 block of Prairie Drive.

The search was a result of several controlled purchases from 52-year-old Michael Jurgens, a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history involving drugs in Wisconsin, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Approximately 1 pound of marijuana, 16 grams of THC vape cartridges, 50 grams of edibles, nearly 1,600 grams of Kratom (a plant considered to be a controlled substance in Wisconsin albeit not illegal federally), more than $1,100 in cash, a digital scale, packaging materials and other drug paraphernalia were found during the search.

The sheriff’s office said the charges being recommended to the District Attorney’s Office include the following:

  • Possession of THC with intent to deliver
  • Possession of a schedule I non-narcotic with intent to deliver
  • Three counts of delivery of THC
  • Keeper of a drug house for sales/manufacture
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Repeat drug offender
  • With the modifier of being within 1,000 feet of a park
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mayor Cory Mason makes statement on recent drownings

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine man accused of stabbing roommate while yelling homophobic slurs
Crime and Courts

Racine man accused of stabbing roommate while yelling homophobic slurs

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson explained in an email that the reason the suspect isn't facing hate crime charges is because "There are enough facts, outside of those in the complaint, to indicate that the defendant did not intentionally select the victim because he was gay (and that) the two were fighting over household duties as they were roommates. Once the fight began, he defendant began using homophobic slurs."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News