RACINE — Prosecutors on Monday filed charges against a man Racine County Sheriff’s deputies arrested last Thursday in a child pornography probe.
Daniel T. Fesko, 37, of the 3300 block of Ninth Avenue, is charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography.
According to the criminal complaint:
Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on Fesko’s residence Thursday. During the search, they reportedly found four pornographic videos featuring girls between the ages of 8 and 12, along with an 81-page manual of how to download child pornography and a “dark web” search engine.
Fesko admitted he used the computer and that his son also used it to play the popular video game “Fortnite.”
Fesko denied any knowledge of how the child pornography or search engine got on his computer, according to a Friday press release.
Fesko made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a $50,000 cash bond was set, records show.