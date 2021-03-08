RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had child pornography of children as young as 2, and also allegedly pointed a gun at someone.

Matthew A. June, 39, of the 1500 block of Oregon Street, was charged with 14 felony counts of possession of child pornography, a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Feb. 12, an officer was sent to the 1600 block of West Boulevard for reports of a man pointing a gun at the victim and running away.

The officer made contact with the victim who said he opened the front door and June entered the house. June then accused the victim of stealing a vape pen and pointed a gun at the victim’s chest. The victim yelled “he’s got a gun,” and then June ran away.

On Feb. 14, an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was doing an investigation into for possession of child pornography.

An IP address that was associated with obtaining child pornography was traced to June.