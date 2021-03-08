RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had child pornography of children as young as 2, and also allegedly pointed a gun at someone.
Matthew A. June, 39, of the 1500 block of Oregon Street, was charged with 14 felony counts of possession of child pornography, a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Feb. 12, an officer was sent to the 1600 block of West Boulevard for reports of a man pointing a gun at the victim and running away.
The officer made contact with the victim who said he opened the front door and June entered the house. June then accused the victim of stealing a vape pen and pointed a gun at the victim’s chest. The victim yelled “he’s got a gun,” and then June ran away.
On Feb. 14, an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was doing an investigation into for possession of child pornography.
An IP address that was associated with obtaining child pornography was traced to June.
On Friday, a search was conducted on June’s house and a laptop was found which contained child pornography on it with children as young as 2 years old.
June was given $52,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday.
A preliminary court hearing is set for March 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michelle L Binet
Michelle L Binet, 1000 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.
Tony E Fields
Tony E Fields, 1900 block of Webster Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sarena R Gibson
Sarena R Gibson, 4300 block of Myrtle Court, Racine, attempt first degree reckless homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Latoya D Jenkins
Latoya D Jenkins, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, attempt possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Matthew A June
Matthew A June, 1500 block of Oregon Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another, possession of child pornography.
Dane E Lewis
Dane E Lewis, 1000 block of Delamere Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Curtis W McClain Jr.
Curtis W McClain Jr., 500 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charmeek C Mitchell
Charmeek C Mitchell, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine.
Dillon R Morrison
Dillon R Morrison, 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, possession of firearm by a felon, providing a dangerous weapon to a person under 18, contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Miguel Navarrete Jr.
Miguel Navarrete Jr., 1500 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Andernette D Ross
Andernette (aka Brittany Hill) D Ross, 900 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, first degree reckless injury, intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), hit and run (injury), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Scott J Sukkert
Scott J Sukkert, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, physical abuse of a child.
Travis T Williams Jr.
Travis T Williams Jr., 1000 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), armed burglary.