MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly carried out a “verbal assault” against police officers, hospital staff, and several other people on Monday.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8 p.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant police were sent to the 3200 block of Coolidge Avenue after receiving a report of a fight. When officers showed up to the residence, they observed four men in the driveway — two were standing near the street, two near the house.
One of the men, Justin Edward Sosa, 22, of the 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue, was being argumentative. He was not wearing a shirt, did not want to answer questions from police, and had marks across his chest, shoulders and arms. He also did not live at the residence, according to police.
Police said that Sosa was pacing in the street and yelling profanities that “did not make any sense.” The residents of the home told police that they had been inside, drinking with Sosa, and having a good time. But then Sosa started fighting with another man who had since left the home.
Sosa reportedly became increasingly violent and had to be restrained and asked to leave.
Officers reported that, when they tried to arrest Sosa, he tried to pull away and pinned one of his own hands so that it couldn’t be handcuffed. It was at this point one of the officers “did a knee strike” against Sosa, at which point Sosa's hand was released and cuffed, according to the criminal complaint.
Once he was standing, Sosa continued a “verbal assault,” swearing at officers and witnesses, according to police.
Sosa was taken to the hospital. While there, he reportedly yelled expletives to every person he passed on the way to his room, police reported.
Sosa has been charged with a felony count of making a threat to a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
Online court records show that Sosa has never been charged with a crime before in Wisconsin.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., according to court records. As a condition of his $5,600 bond, Sosa was required to provide a DNA sample and is banned from possessing or consuming alcohol while out on bond.
So he is out on a signature bond!!????? hmmm
