Man allegedly found passed out in running vehicle, parked on lawn, charged with 5th OWI

RACINE — A Racine man is facing his fifth operating while intoxicated charge after police reportedly found him slumped over behind the wheel of his truck, engine running, parked partially on the street and partially in someone’s yard.
Jason M. Seyferth, 36, of the 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. He is also charged with operating a motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device, both misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint:
Upon arriving at the 1600 block of Rapids Avenue on Saturday, police found a Chevrolet truck parked facing northwest, halfway on the street and halfway on the lawn of a residence.
A man, later identified as Seyferth, was slumped over in the driver’s seat. He was reportedly unresponsive and the door was locked. The engine was running and the truck was in “drive.”
Seyferth only woke after police rocked the vehicle back and forth several times. He then tried to roll down the window but had a difficult time doing so, pushing several buttons along the driver’s side door all at once.
Seyferth told police he had not consumed any intoxicants, but there was allegedly an open bottle of Jameson whiskey behind the passenger seat and he was unable to coherently answer most of the questions posed to him by police.
He was then transported to the hospital for a blood draw and was again asked to take a field sobriety test. Seyferth reportedly failed several of the components, staggering and almost falling down twice during the walk and turn test. After that, he asked to stop the test.
Seyferth allegedly went back and forth on whether he had been drinking, saying he had consumed a six pack and taken three shots and later saying that he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Seyferth made his initial court appearance on Monday and was ordered not to drive at all or to consume or possess any alcohol. A cash bond was set at $5,000.
A preliminary hearing in this case is set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody at the County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.