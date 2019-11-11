Man allegedly found passed out in running vehicle, parked on lawn, charged with 5th OWI

RACINE — A Racine man is facing his fifth operating while intoxicated charge after police reportedly found him slumped over behind the wheel of his truck, engine running, parked partially on the street and partially in someone’s yard.

Jason M. Seyferth, 36, of the 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. He is also charged with operating a motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device, both misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint:

Upon arriving at the 1600 block of Rapids Avenue on Saturday, police found a Chevrolet truck parked facing northwest, halfway on the street and halfway on the lawn of a residence.

A man, later identified as Seyferth, was slumped over in the driver’s seat. He was reportedly unresponsive and the door was locked. The engine was running and the truck was in “drive.”

Seyferth only woke after police rocked the vehicle back and forth several times. He then tried to roll down the window but had a difficult time doing so, pushing several buttons along the driver’s side door all at once.