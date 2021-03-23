Man allegedly followed woman home, threatened her with a knife, stole her purse

RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly followed a woman home from a grocery store then held a knife to her neck and stole her purse on March 12 on Illinois Street in Racine. He later allegedly used her credit cards to make purchases at several stores.
Divine J. Rothschild, 41, of the 5400 block of 61st Street, was charged with 10 felony counts of personal ID theft for financial gain and a felony count of armed robbery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On March 12, officers were sent to the 800 block of Illinois Street for an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who said that she was shopping at Piggly Wiggly and noticed a silver car following her home. When she got back and began unloading groceries, she saw a man standing in her driveway and pointed a knife at her. He tried to yank her purse away from her and held the knife to her neck. A witness came out and yelled at the man who fled with the purse and got into the silver car.
Your digital subscription will ensure that you receive the most important news of the day from the most trustworthy news source in the area.
The victim said the purse had credit cards, identification and $40 in cash.
On March 14, an officer found the purse near 16th Street and Oakes Road. When it was returned, the woman said two credit cards and the cash were missing. The victim said that on March 12 one of her cards was used multiple times for purchases at a Walmart, an Illinois gas station, a Kwik Trip, a T-Mobile location and at a Foot Locker shoe store. An investigator reviewed surveillance video from all of the stores where the card was used and developed a suspect, Rothschild.
On March 17, officers were sent to 61st Street in Kenosha after discovering the car that was involved in the robbery. A search warrant was executed at Rothschild’s house and the officers found multiple items that matched items purchased with the victim’s credit card.
Rothschild was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Myster L Morning
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Myster L Morning, 6300 block of 13th Avenue, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Ricky B Morones
Ricky B Morones, 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), imitation of controlled substance, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver heroin (3-10 grams).
Bryan C Overstreet Jr.
Bryan C Overstreet Jr., 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Dorothy A Parker
Dorothy A Parker, 11000 block of 67th Place, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration).
Armando Rodriguez
Armando Rodriguez, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), attempt criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Divine J Rothschild
Divine J Rothschild, 5400 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, armed robbery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Dustin J Lalor
Dustin J Lalor, 4400 block of Meadow Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
Byron E Page
Byron E Page, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jquan D Willaby
Jquan D Willaby, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Mariah N Desarden
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mariah N Desarden, 3000 block of 17th Street, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael K Hubbard
Michael K Hubbard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping.
Tequila T Jones
Tequila T Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Isaiah D Macon
Isaiah D Macon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.