RACINE — A Racine man was arrested Monday after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and trying to stash a large bag of marijuana and a handgun in a recycling bin.

Sherman S. Barber, 25, of the 1300 block of West Boulevard, is charged with felony counts of possession of firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of marijuana, attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 2:40 p.m. Monday near 12th Street and Washington Avenue, an investigator from the Racine Police Department attempted to pull over the vehicle Barber was driving. Barber allegedly took off, blew through a stop sign and eventually brought his vehicle to a stop in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue.

After the vehicle stopped, five people, including Barber, fled on foot. Barber was reportedly carrying a large grocery bag containing more than 2 pounds marijuana and handgun. He dropped the bag into a recycling bin before being apprehended. It was later located by a police K-9 unit.

Police also apprehended Jerrod McKinney, 23, of the 4000 block of Erie Street, who reportedly fled from the rear driver-side seat. In the pocket in front of McKinney's seat, police found a handgun with an extended magazine capable of holding 30 to 40 bullets "directly in front of and in reach of" where McKinney was sitting, the complaint said.

McKinney was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and obstructing an officer.

Barber made an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, during which a $25,000 cash bond was set, online records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1. He remained in custody as of Tuesday night at the Racine county Jail.

McKinney also made his initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a $15,000 cash bond was set. His preliminary hearing is also scheduled for Aug. 1. He, too, remained in custody as of Tuesday night.

