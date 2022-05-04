Man allegedly flashed a BB gun at a Burlington bar, told people he was there to kill someone

BURLINGTON — A 43-year-old Burlington man allegedly flashed a BB gun at a bar, told people he was there to kill someone, then told officers he was paid to go into the bar and say he had a “hit” on someone.
Ageo Machuca-Aguirre, of the 200 block of Amanda Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:17 p.m. on Friday, officers were sent to Log Cabin Tavern, 237 W. Jefferson St., for a man with a gun. It was advised that a man was flashing a gun and told patrons he was there to kill someone.
Upon arrival, an officer found the man, later identified as Machuca-Aguirre, behind the bar smoking a cigarette. He had a black pistol sticking out of his waistband. Upon examining the gun, the officer realized it was a BB gun, not a real one.
Officers spoke with the bartender who said that Machuca-Aguirre had “creeped out” several women in the tavern. Several people said that he flashed a firearm to them while outside and told them he was there to perform a “hit.” He then said that he was extremely drunk and was unsure if he would be able to carry out the “hit” because of being drunk.
A sergeant spoke to Machuca-Aguirre who said “Yeah, I brought the gun and you got the BB gun, right?”
He went on to explain that someone at Kwik Trip offered him $200 to go into the bar with the BB gun and do “Whatever the hell I did.” He could not provide a name of the person who “hired” him and he said he was just trying to make a living.
When asked how much he had to drink, he said “Just enough to have the cajones to do something like that, ‘cause this (expletive) is illegal.” He said he had around 10-11 beers, and a preliminary breath test yielded a result of 0.167.
Machuca-Aguirre was given a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is on July 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
