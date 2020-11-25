Man allegedly fired more than 20 shots at trees Tuesday night in Racine's Colonial Park

RACINE — A 24-year-old Racine man who allegedly shot a gun around 20 times in a residential park on Tuesday night is facing felony charges. The man was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

In the criminal complaint, the responding officer wrote, “the live rounds the defendant fired could have easily struck a person or residence nearby that was occupied by people.”

Brian P. Bublitz Jr., 24 of the 1500 block of North Street, faces a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.

After being apprehended, Bublitz reportedly told police he had shot two rounds, aiming at trees in Colonial Park, 2300 W. High St. He said that day was not the first time he had shot his gun at the park.

Colonial Park — located immediately west of the intersection of Spring and State streets, and south of Quarry Lake Park — is surrounded by homes where people frequently walk on the trails in the woods there.

Racine Police received reports of around 20 shots fired at Colonial Park at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and another report of shots fired at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.