{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Dusing

Dusing

 Submitted image

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Town of Burlington man is accused of firing a gun into the ground while intoxicated during a bonfire.

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the Racine Communications Center received a call at 9:38 p.m. on Saturday that Daniel Dusing, 34, had exited his house and fire a gun into the ground five times. 

The caller as well as four adults  and four children fled the scene so Dusing was alone at the residence. Witnesses reported the incident was the result of an argument the adults had during a bonfire.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Deputies arrived on the scene and reported they located and arrested Dusing without incident.

As of the time of the press release on Sunday, he was being held at Racine County Jail pending charges. Recommended charges include felony recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor armed while intoxicated and disorderly conduct, all with domestic violence enhancers and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office website, his bond is set at $13,250.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments