RACINE — A Kenosha man facing multiple drug charges also allegedly faked a seizure following his arrest.
Demonte Jerome Coates, 33, of the 5400 block of 60th Street in Kenosha faces charges for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, possession of THC and obstructing an officer.
According to two criminal complaints:
In fall 2017, the Greater Racine Gang Task Force made a series of controlled buys using an informant, obtaining more than 12 grams of marijuana. One occurred less than one block from Jefferson Elementary School, 1722 W. Sixth St. Another was within 1,000 feet of Stephen Bull Elementary School, then at 815 DeKoven Ave.
On Aug. 28, Coates was arrested during a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue in Racine.
The Racine Police Department officer who conducted the stop reported seeing Coates chewing what appeared to be marijuana. Coates then reportedly said: "Yeah, I had to eat this blunt 'cause I knew you were behind me."
A bag reportedly found beneath the front driver's seat tested positive for THC and weighed 0.2 grams.
At the Racine County Jail, Coates became uncooperative and unruly. He reportedly said he had taken ecstasy pills and had begun feeling lightheaded. He was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital where, hospital staff reported, Coates faked having a seizure.
Hospital staff also reported that they found a bag of what was found to be marijuana, weighing 12.3 grams, when they changed the linens in the rescue squad that transported Coates.
Coates has prior convictions for: misdemeanor possession of THC in Racine in 2017 and 2014; retail theft in Racine in 2015; two counts of misdemeanor battery in Kenosha in 2003; operating without a license in Milwaukee in 2017; operating after suspension three times in Kenosha; and disorderly conduct three times in Kenosha and twice in Racine. He has been incarcerated six times.
As of Monday afternoon, Coates was being held in Racine County Jail and his bail was set at $10,015, according to online records.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Wow, all those arrests, and this thug is out running our streets...selling dope, all this guy knows is crime and thuggery
