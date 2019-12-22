Man allegedly drove stolen semi to Racine BP, tried to sell can of Spam there

RACINE — After he reportedly tried to sell a can of Spam to a gas station employee, and became upset that she wouldn’t buy it, a Kenosha man was caught allegedly driving a stolen semi cab.
Murphy D. Hooks, 61, is charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent as well as felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Thursday morning Hooks allegedly went into the BP gas station at 3900 Durand Ave and attempted to sell a can of Spam to an employee. When she refused to buy, Hooks allegedly called her a derogatory name and knocked candy all over the floor. The employee called police to remove Hooks from the property.
Police found Hooks inside the stolen semi cab, attempting to start it.
Hooks told police that he drives a freezer truck and was trying to deliver Spam to the gas station. There was no trailer attached to the cab or anywhere in sight.
Officers then found that Hooks had a revoked license.
You have free articles remaining.
Police soon discovered that the cab Hooks was driving had been stolen from an employee of Veriha Trucking.
The employee said he parked his truck outside of his home in Racine and last saw it around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
He realized that it was gone just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 19.
At the time of the incident, Hooks was out on a $1,000 signature bond after being charged with battery and disorderly conduct on Oct. 15 in Kenosha County. He was also out on a $400 cash bond after being charged with burglary and bail jumping in Kenosha County on Nov. 11.
Hooks has a fairly lengthy criminal history dating back to 1988 when he was convicted of criminal damage to property. In 1991 and 1992 Hooks was convicted of battery in Racine.
He was most recently convicted of battery in Kenosha County on Oct. 2.
A $250 cash bond was set for Hooks in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.