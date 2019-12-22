Man allegedly drove stolen semi to Racine BP, tried to sell can of Spam there

RACINE — After he reportedly tried to sell a can of Spam to a gas station employee, and became upset that she wouldn’t buy it, a Kenosha man was caught allegedly driving a stolen semi cab.

Murphy D. Hooks, 61, is charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent as well as felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Thursday morning Hooks allegedly went into the BP gas station at 3900 Durand Ave and attempted to sell a can of Spam to an employee. When she refused to buy, Hooks allegedly called her a derogatory name and knocked candy all over the floor. The employee called police to remove Hooks from the property.

Police found Hooks inside the stolen semi cab, attempting to start it.

Hooks told police that he drives a freezer truck and was trying to deliver Spam to the gas station. There was no trailer attached to the cab or anywhere in sight.

Officers then found that Hooks had a revoked license.

Police soon discovered that the cab Hooks was driving had been stolen from an employee of Veriha Trucking.