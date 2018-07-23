MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is facing felony charges after allegedly running from law enforcement and dropping marijuana and a stolen handgun in the process.
Romelo D. Harris, 22, of the 1600 block of Main Street is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeater, a Class G felony; possession of marijuana, a Class I felony; obstructing an officer, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting an officer, also a Class A misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 7:44 p.m. on July 21, an informant told an officer that he was at On The Level, 2139 Racine St., when Harris, who was carrying a gun, tried to enter the bar. When the suspect was denied entry, he got into a white SUV and parked around the corner at 22nd and Clark streets.
After arriving on scene an officer saw Harris step out of the SUV and asked the suspect to come toward him. The suspect allegedly looked at the officer, ignored his commands and started running.
During the following foot pursuit, the officer saw Harris drop a black object, as well as his jacket and a blue duffel bag.
The duffel bag that Harris dropped contained a loaded Browning 9mm hand gun that had been reported stolen and individually packed bags of marijuana. The officer, along with help from another Mount Pleasant officer, arrested Harris.
Harris later told officers during an interview that he used the firearm for personal protection and that the marijuana was for personal use.
Harris was previously convicted of operating a vehicle to elude an officer, resisting arrest and being a felon in possession of a firearm, all in Racine in 2017.
According to online records, Harris was being held in the Racine County Jail as of late Monday afternoon. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Again here we go with cops doing there jobs time after time and extreme liberal judges NOT doing Theirs!! this guy is a repeat repeater...Tell us Journal times who was the judge not even a year ago who did the same thing as a FELON...our court is a JOKE it is just a matter of time now before it is routine to have these thugs kill our innocent people and kids, and people who live Honest lives...these judges let these thugs go time after time..WHY ..because they go back to the hood and they hope they hurt and kill hood rats.....What a risk they take with weak sentences...now they just claim they do it to appease the radicals who cry racist this and that and too many minorities in prison...so let the thugs run loose and hope nothing bad happens...Just how many felons keep getting preferred sentences...our DA needs to speak out a lot more also...or she needs to go!!
