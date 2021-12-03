Man allegedly dropped food stamp card under truck he stole catalytic converter from in Racine County

ROCHESTER — A Waukesha man allegedly stole three catalytic converters from trucks at Lynch Truck Center.

Brian Ruppel, 36, was charged with seven felony counts of bail jumping, three felony counts of removal of a major part of a vehicle, a felony count of theft of movable property between $2,500-$5,000, seven misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 24, a deputy was sent to the Lynch Truck Center for three trucks having their catalytic converters removed.

Upon arrival, the deputy met with an employee who said that surveillance video caught a suspect vehicle in the company's parking lot in the early morning hours the previous night. The employee said the total value of the converters was between $2,100-$6,000. They also said that there was a Wisconsin Quest food stamp card located under one of the trucks belonging to Ruppel.

The deputy reviewed Ruppel's EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) transaction history and saw that it was used at a Kwik Trip in East Troy at 2:51 a.m. on Nov. 24, just 10 miles away from Lynch Truck Center. The deputy reviewed photographs from the Kwik Trip and positively identified Ruppel operating a black sedan. Surveillance video from Lynch showed that same black sedan entering the parking lot at 4:20 a.m.

A deputy spoke to a man who was seen with Ruppel in the surveillance video and he said "see this (expletive) is getting me in all types of trouble." He said he was with Ruppel at the time of the thefts and said he drives him around because he has a valid driver's license. He said Ruppel told him the converters "weren't worth nothing," and he admitted to cutting the converters off the trucks. He said he got $150 for assisting Ruppel in the thefts.

Catalytic converters continue to be a commonly stolen item. On Nov. 30, the Caledonia Police Department reported that a Douglas Avenue business owner reported "an unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter from one of the vehicles" and that, as of Friday, that investigation was continuing.

Ruppel was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0