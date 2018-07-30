Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Town of Burlington man is facing charges after allegedly drilling a hole in his neighbor’s boat and shooting out the neighbor’s taillight over a grudge.

James R. Spaight, 57, of the 29900 block of Meadow Drive, is charged with one count of felony criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:13 a.m. Saturday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a house on the 29900 block of Meadow Drive after a man found multiple holes drilled into his boat, its motor and its gas tank. The man showed the deputy security footage from the previous morning that reportedly showed Spaight walk behind the house with a cordless drill.

After Spaight walked off-camera, the sound of a drill motor working through metal could be clearly heard on the footage. After a couple minutes, Spaight is seen crossing the road and going back home.

The victim’s wife then showed the deputy that the taillight of the couple’s vehicle was shot out with a BB gun. A BB pellet was still embedded in the light fixture. The deputy determined that pellet was fired from Spaight’s house.

The deputy went to speak with Spaight, who denied owning a drill or a BB gun, even after confronted with the security footage. In Spaight’s garage, the deputy also reportedly located the same drill Spaight was holding in the footage.

Spaight reportedly held a grudge against the victim and his wife because the couple no longer hired him for contract work. Spaight admitted he hates the victim.

Spaight made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a cash bond was set at $250. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.

