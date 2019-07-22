{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Town of Burlington man who keeps his dogs in “deplorable conditions” stood by and did nothing while his dogs attacked a neighbor and the neighbor’s puppy, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob E. Pischer, 33, of the 8000 block of Fishman Road, is charged with one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Pischer’s neighbor was sitting on his porch with his puppy on Sunday when three of Pischer’s dogs came to the porch and the puppy started to chase Pischer’s dogs away. The neighbor chased after his puppy as Pischer reportedly stood by and watched.

The neighbor got his puppy under control, but one of Pischer’s dogs charged back across the street and bit the neighbor, drawing blood. The neighbor poked the dog with a pitchfork to get it to leave.

The neighbor told deputies that Pischer’s dogs are often seen running around the neighborhood, causing trouble. Deputies have responded to Pischer’s house before due to an “extensive animal complaint history,” according to the complaint.

The Sheriff’s Office is also currently investigating Pischer for animal mistreatment.

When a deputy approached Pischer, he crossed his arms and flexed, allegedly displaying annoyance that the deputy was on his property. Pischer refused to provide his side of the story, the deputy reported.

A deputy attempted to arrested Pischer, but he refused until the deputy drew his Taser.

Pischer made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a signature bond was set at $500, records show. He was still in Racine County Jail as of Monday afternoon, and his next court appearance was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24. 

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

