TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Town of Burlington man who keeps his dogs in “deplorable conditions” stood by and did nothing while his dogs attacked a neighbor and the neighbor’s puppy, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacob E. Pischer, 33, of the 8000 block of Fishman Road, is charged with one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
Pischer’s neighbor was sitting on his porch with his puppy on Sunday when three of Pischer’s dogs came to the porch and the puppy started to chase Pischer’s dogs away. The neighbor chased after his puppy as Pischer reportedly stood by and watched.
The neighbor got his puppy under control, but one of Pischer’s dogs charged back across the street and bit the neighbor, drawing blood. The neighbor poked the dog with a pitchfork to get it to leave.
The neighbor told deputies that Pischer’s dogs are often seen running around the neighborhood, causing trouble. Deputies have responded to Pischer’s house before due to an “extensive animal complaint history,” according to the complaint.
The Sheriff’s Office is also currently investigating Pischer for animal mistreatment.
When a deputy approached Pischer, he crossed his arms and flexed, allegedly displaying annoyance that the deputy was on his property. Pischer refused to provide his side of the story, the deputy reported.
A deputy attempted to arrested Pischer, but he refused until the deputy drew his Taser.
Pischer made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a signature bond was set at $500, records show. He was still in Racine County Jail as of Monday afternoon, and his next court appearance was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24.
Today's mugshots: July 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Elijah M. Campbell
Elijah M. Campbell, 4100 block of Walsh Road, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.
Drew J. Foxcroft
Drew J. Foxcroft, 1100 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rodrigo Garcia-Martinez
Rodrigo Garcia-Martinez, 1600 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, hit and run causing injury.
Robin J. Grainger
Robin J. Grainger, Waukesha, felony theft of movable property (between $2,500 and $5,000).
Ryan M. Johnson
Ryan M. Johnson, 5800 block of Middle Road, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer.
John Jones
John Jones (a.k.a. X Antawan Godzilla), 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners.
Kenyatto L. Jones
Kenyatto L. Jones, Madison, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC.
Dakota J. Lear-Eckman
Dakota J. Lear-Eckman, Presque Isle, child neglect resulting in bodily harm.
Tonda E. Montgomery
Tonda E. Montgomery, 1900 block of Fairview Trail, Racine, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of North Main Street, Racine, battery by prisoners.
Lisa K. Rachal Mojeck
Lisa K. Rachal Mojeck, 5200 block of Willowview Road, Racine, disorderly conduct, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Paul J. Serchen
Paul J. Serchen, 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree child sexual assault with a child under age 13, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Daniel J. Foxcroft
Daniel J. Foxcroft, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sharon R. Hickmon
Sharon R. Hickmon, 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, neglecting a child.
Randy S. Lunda
Randy S. Lunda,2800 block of Crestview Park Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob E. Pischer
Jacob E. Pischer, 8000 block of Fishman Road, Burlington, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Timothy Ratcliff
Timothy Ratcliff, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take equal to or less than $500).
Larry D. Sherrod
Larry D. Sherrod, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Quendarious D. Smith
Quendarious D. Smith, 1200 English Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
