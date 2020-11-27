 Skip to main content
Man allegedly crashed into multiple cars in police chase
RACINE POLICE

Man allegedly crashed into multiple cars in police chase

RACINE — A Milwaukee man allegedly crashed into multiple cars and struck a police car in a police chase.

Joshua K. Mitchell, 26, was charged with two felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property and possession of a firearm by outstate felon, two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:07 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to Metro PCS, 1923 Taylor Ave. for a suspicious person. They were told that a person who was in the store 2 hours earlier was still sitting in the parking lot in a car.

Joshua Mitchell

Mitchell

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the driver, who identified himself as Jordan Mitchell. Dispatch couldn’t identify a Jordan Mitchell, but said a Joshua Mitchell had an outstanding warrant for armed robbery.

The officer returned to ask Mitchell to get out of the car, but he became evasive and refused to leave the car. The officer then opened the door and then Mitchell slammed the door shut and sped off in the car.

An officer followed Mitchell in a chase that reached 75 mph and lasted about a half-mile. Mitchell drove into a parking lot and crashed into three parked cars, which caused his car to break down. He tried to flee on foot which prompted the officer to draw his gun and command him to get on the ground.

Mitchell reportedly bent over and said “Shoot me! Shoot me! Shoot me!” He then got down on the ground and told the officer he had a gun on him. The officer learned that the gun had been reported stolen.

A search of Mitchell’s car showed he had 1.6 grams of THC, a MDMA pill and a black digital scale.

Mitchell has an adjourned initial appearance set for Nov. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

