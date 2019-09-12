RACINE COUNTY — An Illinois man was arrested early Thursday after he reportedly led Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies on a vehicle chase, crashed his vehicle and fled, and was found hiding in a nearby marsh.
At 12:28 a.m. Thursday, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a 1996 Cadillac coupe for a registration violation, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.
The vehicle initially stopped on the southbound Highway G off-ramp, then pulled onto Highway G. The driver exited the vehicle, was ordered back to the vehicle and complied, but then sped off south on the West Frontage Road (South 27th Street).
The deputy followed the vehicle south as it reportedly traveled at speeds of more than 80 mph in a 45-mph zone in the wrong lanes of traffic. The vehicle then turned east on Highway K and drove approximately ¾ of a mile on Highway K before seeing another squad approaching from the other direction.
The driver made a U-turn and sped off west on Highway K in the construction zone before losing control of his car, going into a north ditch of the road and striking several construction signs.
The driver stayed in his car, allegedly trying to drive it out of the ditch. The deputy said the driver failed to comply with commands and then the driver climbed out of an open front passenger window of the car and fled on foot into a marsh area north of Highway K.
With the assistance of Caledonia Police officers, a perimeter was set up and a City of Burlington Police Department K9 was brought in. The K9 was able to locate the driver in the marsh area.
The suspect, 58-year-old Kenneth Kuzmicki of Frankford, Ill., was reportedly intoxicated and refused field sobriety tests.
As of Thursday, Kuzmicki was being held at the Racine County Jail. Charges of operating while intoxicated, third offense, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer were referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.
Kuzmicki was also cited for reckless driving, operating while revoked, related to an OWI and other traffic citations.
