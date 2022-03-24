Man allegedly caused a car accident after using heroin earlier in the day

CALEDONIA — A Pleasant Prairie man allegedly caused a car accident after using heroin earlier that morning.

Kevin B. Chike, 30, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy responded to a vehicle accident on I-94 near the Highway K exit. A white GMC Yukon had struck a gold Nissan Altima. The Yukon had damage to the front bumper and passenger headlight.

A sergeant spoke with the driver of the Yukon, Chike, who said that he was on his way to Rogers Behavioral Health for treatment, and that he had used heroin at around 4 a.m. after getting out of another treatment center. He had pinpoint pupils and his eyelids were heavy and slow to blink. His speech was slow and the corner of his lip had a white, crusty substance on it. He allegedly admitted to rear-ending the Altima.

A search of Chike’s vehicle found a hollow metal tube which had copper wool stuffed into it, a common tool for smoking crack. There also were an empty syringe and multiple prescriptions. Inside the center console were two rubber tourniquets, a metal spoon with a charred back, consistent with heroin use, and multiple empty syringes.

Chike was given a $3,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

