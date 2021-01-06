Man allegedly broke door, threw garbage cans on New Year's Day

CALEDONIA — A man allegedly broke a door and threw multiple objects on New Year's Day causing more than $2,500 worth of damage.
Tamarrae T. Hopkins, 25, from Irma, north of Wausau, was charged with a felony count of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:46 a.m. on Jan. 1, an officer was sent to the Pilot Travel Center, 13712 Northwestern Ave., for civil trouble. Dispatch advised the suspect broke the door and was throwing items and garbage cans.
Upon arrival, the officer saw that the front door of the building was broken off and bottles were strewn across the floor. He saw Hopkins walking away from the building. The broken door, broken bottles of windshield wiper fluid and a broken napkin dispenser had a combined cost of about $2,575.
The officer spoke to witnesses, who said Hopkins began throwing bottles inside the Pilot and knocking over trashcans. Someone locked the door to the Pilot, but Hopkins broke through it.
Hopkins was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
