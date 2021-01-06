 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man allegedly broke door, threw garbage cans on New Year's Day
0 comments

Man allegedly broke door, threw garbage cans on New Year's Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A man allegedly broke a door and threw multiple objects on New Year's Day causing more than $2,500 worth of damage.

Tamarrae T. Hopkins, 25, from Irma, north of Wausau, was charged with a felony count of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:46 a.m. on Jan. 1, an officer was sent to the Pilot Travel Center, 13712 Northwestern Ave., for civil trouble. Dispatch advised the suspect broke the door and was throwing items and garbage cans.

Tamarrae Hopkins

Hopkins

Upon arrival, the officer saw that the front door of the building was broken off and bottles were strewn across the floor. He saw Hopkins walking away from the building. The broken door, broken bottles of windshield wiper fluid and a broken napkin dispenser had a combined cost of about $2,575.

The officer spoke to witnesses, who said Hopkins began throwing bottles inside the Pilot and knocking over trashcans. Someone locked the door to the Pilot, but Hopkins broke through it.

Hopkins was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine man allegedly stole prescription drugs from a woman, then kicked and spat on cop after being arrested
Crime and Courts

Racine man allegedly stole prescription drugs from a woman, then kicked and spat on cop after being arrested

Xavier Desun Taylor, 32, of the 1600 block of Kentucky Street, has been charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, felony counts of burglary of a building and robbery with use of force, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as 12 felony counts of bail jumping and 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News