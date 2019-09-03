RACINE — A man who was out on felony bond for possession of narcotic drugs is facing new charges after he allegedly hit a woman in the street, banged her head against a car and hurt a child on Friday.
Lesean Zachary Graves, 28, of the 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, was charged on Tuesday with a felony count of physical abuse of a child by recklessly causing harm; three counts of felony bail jumping; and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments and obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Racine Police Department was called just after 6:20 p.m. Friday for a report of Graves fighting with a woman near the intersection of Hamilton Street and North Memorial Drive.
Witnesses told police that Graves threw the woman to the ground, hit her and hit her head against a parked vehicle. Before police arrived, Graves had allegedly forcefully pulled a child from the arms of the woman. The child, according to police, had a bloody scratch on the forehead, which the woman told police had been caused accidentally by another child and had nothing to do with Graves.
When police arrived, Graves and the woman both allegedly fled through a home and tried to jump a fence before being apprehended by police officers.
According to police, Graves had a tough time standing and had “what appeared to be marijuana flakes in his pants pockets.”
After appearing in court Tuesday, Graves was ordered to not have any contact with either the woman or child as a condition of his $5,000 cash bond, and also is barred from consuming or possessing any alcohol or controlled substances.
Graves has prior convictions for possession of an illegally obtained prescription in 2018, retail theft in 2015, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in 2014, fraud against a financial institution in 2011 and driving an abandoned vehicle without consent in 2010.
A status conference at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony L. Bean
Anthony L. Bean, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kywon R. Branson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kywon R. Branson, Chicago, Ill., felony personal identity theft, felony retail theft.
Rodney Deshawn Green
Rodney Deshawn Green, 200 block of North Dodge Street, Burlington, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, operate a vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property.
Yarnell I. Moten
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Yarnell I. Moten (a.k.a. Ike, John), 900 block of 18th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) on/near a school.
Timothy Ratcliff
Timothy Ratcliff, Lake Geneva, attempting to flee/elude an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cavetta L. Spencer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cavetta L. Spencer, Hazel Crest, Ill., felony personal identity theft, felony retail theft (between $500 and $5,000).
Tyquan Octavious Taylor
Tyquan Octavious Taylor, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Litoria L. Yates
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Litoria L. Yates, Matteson, Ill., felony personal identity theft (financial gain).
Jesus Alfaro
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jesus Alfaro, Davenport, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance.
Keith Allan Carter
Keith Allan Carter (a.k.a. Neckbone, Cannon), 1800 block of Woodland Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Marvon Q. Martin
Marvon Q. Martin, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property.
Kenyana L. Morris
Kenyana L. Morris, Winnebago, operating without a license.
Nathon A. Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathon A. Smith, 5600 block of 55th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
