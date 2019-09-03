{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A man who was out on felony bond for possession of narcotic drugs is facing new charges after he allegedly hit a woman in the street, banged her head against a car and hurt a child on Friday.

Lesean Zachary Graves, 28, of the 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, was charged on Tuesday with a felony count of physical abuse of a child by recklessly causing harm; three counts of felony bail jumping; and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments and obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Racine Police Department was called just after 6:20 p.m. Friday for a report of Graves fighting with a woman near the intersection of Hamilton Street and North Memorial Drive.

Witnesses told police that Graves threw the woman to the ground, hit her and hit her head against a parked vehicle. Before police arrived, Graves had allegedly forcefully pulled a child from the arms of the woman. The child, according to police, had a bloody scratch on the forehead, which the woman told police had been caused accidentally by another child and had nothing to do with Graves.

When police arrived, Graves and the woman both allegedly fled through a home and tried to jump a fence before being apprehended by police officers.

According to police, Graves had a tough time standing and had “what appeared to be marijuana flakes in his pants pockets.”

After appearing in court Tuesday, Graves was ordered to not have any contact with either the woman or child as a condition of his $5,000 cash bond, and also is barred from consuming or possessing any alcohol or controlled substances.

Graves has prior convictions for possession of an illegally obtained prescription in 2018, retail theft in 2015, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in 2014, fraud against a financial institution in 2011 and driving an abandoned vehicle without consent in 2010.

A status conference at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

