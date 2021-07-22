Man allegedly assaulted woman in her car, knocking out one of her teeth

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman in her car, knocking out one of her teeth.

Steven Devon Miller, 37, of the 1600 block of West Sixth Street, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:01 p.m. on July 3, an officer was sent to a residence in Racine for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said that Miller had assaulted her. The officer noticed her lips were swollen and she had a missing tooth. The victim said she was driving around with Miller trying to find a bar to go to. She said something which made him upset but she couldn’t remember what.

At the intersection of 12th Street and Memorial Drive, Miller began assaulting her, punching her five times in the face, she alleged. She tried to get out of the car but he pulled her back in. They ended up at Knights Inn, 1149 Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, and she was able to leave and call the police.

Miller was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

