Man allegedly assaulted woman, broke her car window

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted and smashed a woman’s car window because she didn’t want to drive him around anymore.
Arthur L. Leavelle, 38, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of THC, 10 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, an officer was sent to the 1800 block of Franklin Street.
The woman said she met with Leavelle to talk and she drove him to a gas station. He became upset that she didn’t want to drive him around anymore and when he got out of the car he slapped her in the face and pulled her driver’s side window out.
While an officer was searching Leavelle, a small plastic baggie with 4.8 grams of marijuana was found.
Leavelle was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A competency hearing is set for Oct. 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
